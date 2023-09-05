Search

PM Talent Hunt badminton trials conclude successfully in Sargodha

09:56 PM | 5 Sep, 2023
PM Talent Hunt badminton trials conclude successfully in Sargodha

The Prime Minister Talent Hunt badminton trials, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at identifying and nurturing exceptional talent among Pakistan's youth, concluded on Tuesday in Sargodha with resounding success.

The trials, organised separately for women and men by Kinnaird College for Women Lahore and the University of Sargodha, respectively, said Ammara Rubab, head of Sports Kinnaird college for women  Sports.  

These trials witnessed an overwhelming turnout of enthusiastic young girls and boys, all were enthusiastic and passionate  for a chance to showcase their unique skills and talents , she said. 

"We are thrilled by the incredible response we received from the youth of Sargodha," stated Ammara Rubab, the event organiser. 

She said this initiative aligns with the Prime Minister's vision to empower our youth and harness their talents to drive Pakistan's progress."

Ahmad Khan Haral, representing the University of Sargodha, added, "The trials in Sargodha have laid the foundation for a brighter future for our nation. We believe that nurturing these talents will not only benefit the individuals but will also contribute significantly to the development of Pakistan as a whole."

The momentum generated by the trials in Sargodha is set to continue as the Prime Minister Talent Hunt trials to Rawalpindi. Trials at the Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex in Rawalpindi will take place tomorrow, Wednesday.    Aspiring youth from this vibrant city are encouraged to participate and seize the opportunity to shine on a national stage.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

