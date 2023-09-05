PM Talent Hunt badminton trials conclude successfully in Sargodha

The Prime Minister Talent Hunt badminton trials, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at identifying and nurturing exceptional talent among Pakistan's youth, concluded on Tuesday in Sargodha with resounding success.
The trials, organised separately for women and men by Kinnaird College for Women Lahore and the University of Sargodha, respectively, said Ammara Rubab, head of Sports Kinnaird college for women Sports.
These trials witnessed an overwhelming turnout of enthusiastic young girls and boys, all were enthusiastic and passionate for a chance to showcase their unique skills and talents , she said.
"We are thrilled by the incredible response we received from the youth of Sargodha," stated Ammara Rubab, the event organiser.
She said this initiative aligns with the Prime Minister's vision to empower our youth and harness their talents to drive Pakistan's progress."
Ahmad Khan Haral, representing the University of Sargodha, added, "The trials in Sargodha have laid the foundation for a brighter future for our nation. We believe that nurturing these talents will not only benefit the individuals but will also contribute significantly to the development of Pakistan as a whole."
The momentum generated by the trials in Sargodha is set to continue as the Prime Minister Talent Hunt trials to Rawalpindi. Trials at the Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex in Rawalpindi will take place tomorrow, Wednesday. Aspiring youth from this vibrant city are encouraged to participate and seize the opportunity to shine on a national stage.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 5, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|333.65
|Euro
|EUR
|355
|359
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|416.9
|421
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|91.2
|92
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|87.7
|88.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|210
|212
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|813.77
|821.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|240
|242.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.14
|42.54
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.24
|44.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.83
|39.19
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|992.22
|1001.22
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.87
|183.87
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|794.68
|802.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|237.6
|240
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|345.45
|347.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,3000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,450.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs186,494 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 217,523.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Karachi
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Quetta
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Attock
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Multan
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
