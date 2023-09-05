Search

PFF expands Technical Department with Shadab Iftikhar's appointment

5 Sep, 2023
PFF expands Technical Department with Shadab Iftikhar's appointment

The Pakistan Football Federation has introduced Shadab Iftikhar as the newest addition to their technical team.

Holding a UEFA A Licence Coach certification, Iftikhar boasts a rich background. He fulfilled the role of a scout under Roberto Martinez, contributing his expertise to both Wigan Athletic and Everton Football Club, each for a two-year span. He also worked for the Royal Belgium Football Federation as an opposition scout during the Euro 2020 and Qatar World Cup 2022.

At the end of November 2021, Iftikhar was appointed manager of Fort William in the Scottish Highland Football League.

Furthermore, he has been associated with several academies in England such as Bury FC and Morecambe FC. 

In his inaugural role, Shadab Iftikhar will lead the U19 Football team as Head Coach in the SAFF U19 Championship 2023, scheduled to be held in Nepal from 21st to 30th September 2023.

