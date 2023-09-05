Karachi school principal accused of rape and extortion

KARACHI - Over 45 women have been victims in a disturbing case involving a school principal who was detained on Tuesday for suspected rape and extortion, according to the investigating officer (IO).

The principal worked in a private school in the Gulshan-e-Hadeed neighbourhood of Karachi. He is charged of raping and blackmailing a number of women. He allegedly utilised CCTV footage to frighten and exploit his victims, and the police discovered 25 similar video clips on his mobile.

Following the viral release of an explicit film between the principal and a female instructor, this frightening incident came to light.

Authorities have locked the principal's office in response and are preparing forensic investigations. Irfan Ghafoor Memon, the accused, has been remanded in custody for a week at this time.

Memon disclosed that he had rented the school—with around 10 female instructors, 5 male teachers, and an estimated 250 students—in December for Rs100,000 per month.

Based on the state's allegation, the police opened a case at the Steel Town police station. The principal is accused of influencing instructors with the false promise of employment, which is believed to have resulted in allegations of sexual harassment, threats, and extortion.

The police are investigating further suspects who have CCTV recordings and videos, and two more individuals are expected to be arrested soon.