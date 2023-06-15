Search

TikToker girl ‘gang raped’ in Sindh’s Matiari district

Web Desk 11:40 AM | 15 Jun, 2023
TikToker girl 'gang raped' in Sindh's Matiari district
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – A TikToker girl has been allegedly gang-raped by three people in the Matiari district of Sindh.

Reports in local media quoting sources said the victim was lured by some men as she visited New Saeedabad tehsil of Matiari district where they sexually assaulted her.

Following the heinous incident, the victim girl approached the police and alleged that a man named Waqas Mallah and his friends gang-raped her.

A case has been lodged against the nominated suspects while all men are still at large. Meanwhile, the victim girl lamented the lack of action from police and even mentioned that she is receiving threats from the culprits.

Rape and sexual abuse are serious issues in Pakistan, and men and women both become victims of these crimes.

The Pakistani government has implemented laws to address sexual assault and protect the rights of survivors but despite these measures, sexual assault remains underreported in South Asian nation due to several reasons, including societal stigma, fear of retaliation, and lack of trust.

Marital rape: Is it criminalized in Pakistan?

