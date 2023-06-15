Google reminds Pakistanis of elections with creative doodle

ISLAMABAD – The looming political crisis is worsening as the incumbent government delayed the elections, and now search engine Google reminds Pakistan of upcoming elections that are slated to be held this year.

As the topic of the election remained under the limelight, Google shared a doodle featuring a ballot box with the Pakistani flag in the middle, depicting the upcoming elections in the fifth most populous country.

The animated doodle greets users with a message of Pakistan National Election 2023, in a reminder for the masses to prepare for their democratic rights.

As the current assembly’s term is about to end in coming months, the countdown for the general elections has started with the country’s leading parties planning to roll out election campaigns.

Earlier this year, Pakistan’s former ruling party – in its last bid to pressurise government for general elections in country’s most populated region – dissolved provincial legislature and now the elections are pending in two regions.

The country’s economy is struggling with inflationary crisis, while people are facing the highest inflation rate in Asia. The cash-strapped nation even experienced a high fiscal deficit, a rising public debt burden, inflationary pressures, and a decline in foreign exchange reserves.