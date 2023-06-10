Pakistan allocates Rs48b for elections in Budget 2023-24

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government has allocated Rs48 billion in the federal budget 2023-24 for the upcoming elections in the country.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would get this amount to conduct the general elections across Pakistan, which are likely in October this year.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presented the budget 2023-24 in the National Assembly on June 9, allocating Rs48 billion for the upcoming elections. This amount has been allocated by the government in the form of a special grant for the elections.

According to the budget document, Rs7.78 billion is proposed to be allocated for the annual expenditure of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

With the looming elections in mind, the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presented an expansionary budget for fiscal year 2023-24, increasing salaries of federal government employees by a massive 30-35 per cent and development expenditure by 33pc. Also, the government announced tax incentives for agriculture, information technology, construction and industry.