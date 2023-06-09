LIVE: Pakistan sets 3.5% GDP growth target as Ishaq Dar presents federal budget for FY24

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is presenting the federal budget for fiscal 2023-24 in the National Assembly amid political and economic crisis.

The draft of the budget with over Rs6 trillion deficit was first presented in the cabinet for the final nod.

The second budget of the ruling alliance reportedly carries new taxes worth Rs700 billion while the total outlay of the budget is over Rs14 trillion.

The NA session began with recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the national anthem. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also present in the assembly.

In his opening remarks, the finance minster recalled the achievements of the PML-N governments under former premier Nawaz Sharif. He also lashed out the PTI government, saying its "non-serious" attitude caused deterioration of the national economy. "Public is fully aware now that current inflation and economic crisis is only due to the PTI".

He said the coalition government took tough decisions to put the economy on track by putting their political future at stake. He also touched the May 9 incidents, saying all elements involved in the violence should be brought to justice.

Budget 2023-24

GDP growth rate target set at 3.5%

Tax collection target set at Rs9.2 trillion

New taxes worth Rs700 billion to be imposed

Defence to get Rs1.8 trillion

Rs1000 billion earmarked for development

He said the government has met all conditions laid forth by the IMF for revival of the loan programme.

Salaries and allowances

As per reports, government employees will get an increment of 30 percent in their salaries while the government mulled increasing medical and conveyance allowance of employees.

Revenue and Taxation

In this year’s budget, the finance team under Ishaq Dar plans to collect revenue of Rs9.2 trillion. Tax collection authorities will get the target of raking in revenue to fill widening gap.

The government will slap a sales tax of 25 percent on luxury items while the rate of duty on imported vehicles will be increased.

Defence and Development

Media reports suggest that government plans to spend nearly Rs1000 billion on development whereas a sum of Rs200 billion will be placed for new projects under the public-private partnership mode. Defence will get Rs1.8 trillion.

All eyes are on the budget as IMF continues to pressurise Pakistani government over fiscal adjustment reforms while the government is trying to make room for any relief to the people as this is election’s year budget.

Prime Minister and his team are under intense pressure to stabilise the economy and reach a deal with the IMF.

Cabinet Okays Budget 2023-24

Ahead of the NA session, the federal cabinet approved the budget for the next fiscal year amid economic challenges. It has approved to set aside Rs86.4 billion for power sector, Rs263.6 billion for trasport and communication.

It has approved the allocation to the tune of Rs1150 billion for federal development projects while Rs491 billion has been approved for the infrastructure development. It has given nod for allocation of Rs1108 billion for defence expenditures.

The government would set aside over Rs99 billion for water reserviours while Rs81.9 billion has been allocated for education sector and higher education.

The cabinet has approved the finance ministry's proposal to increase salaries and pensions of government employees by 20%.