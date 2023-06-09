Search

BusinessPakistanTop News

LIVE: Pakistan sets 3.5% GDP growth target as Ishaq Dar presents federal budget for FY24

Finance Minister will present budget in NA at 4 pm today

Web Desk 03:55 PM | 9 Jun, 2023
LIVE: Pakistan sets 3.5% GDP growth target as Ishaq Dar presents federal budget for FY24

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is presenting the federal budget for fiscal 2023-24 in the National Assembly amid political and economic crisis.

The draft of the budget with over Rs6 trillion deficit was first presented in the cabinet for the final nod.

The second budget of the ruling alliance reportedly carries new taxes worth Rs700 billion while the total outlay of the budget is over Rs14 trillion.

The NA session began with recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the national anthem. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also present in the assembly.

In his opening remarks, the finance minster recalled the achievements of the PML-N governments under former premier Nawaz Sharif. He also lashed out the PTI government, saying its "non-serious" attitude caused deterioration of the national economy. "Public is fully aware now that current inflation and economic crisis is only due to the PTI". 

He said the coalition government took tough decisions to put the economy on track by putting their political future at stake. He also touched the May 9 incidents, saying all elements involved in the violence should be brought to justice. 

      Budget 2023-24

      • GDP growth rate target set at 3.5%
      • Tax collection target set at Rs9.2 trillion
      • New taxes worth Rs700 billion to be imposed
      • Defence to get Rs1.8 trillion
      • Rs1000 billion earmarked for development

      He said the government has met all conditions laid forth by the IMF for revival of the loan programme. 

      Salaries and allowances

      As per reports, government employees will get an increment of 30 percent in their salaries while the government mulled increasing medical and conveyance allowance of employees.

      Revenue and Taxation

      In this year’s budget, the finance team under Ishaq Dar plans to collect revenue of Rs9.2 trillion. Tax collection authorities will get the target of raking in revenue to fill widening gap.

      The government will slap a sales tax of 25 percent on luxury items while the rate of duty on imported vehicles will be increased.

      Defence and Development 

      Media reports suggest that government plans to spend nearly Rs1000 billion on development whereas a sum of Rs200 billion will be placed for new projects under the public-private partnership mode. Defence will get Rs1.8 trillion.

      All eyes are on the budget as IMF continues to pressurise Pakistani government over fiscal adjustment reforms while the government is trying to make room for any relief to the people as this is election’s year budget.

      Prime Minister and his team are under intense pressure to stabilise the economy and reach a deal with the IMF.

      Cabinet Okays Budget 2023-24

      Ahead of the NA session, the federal cabinet approved the budget for the next fiscal year amid economic challenges. It has approved to set aside Rs86.4 billion for power sector, Rs263.6 billion for trasport and communication. 

      It has approved the allocation to the tune of Rs1150 billion for federal development projects while Rs491 billion has been approved for the infrastructure development. It has given nod for allocation of Rs1108 billion for defence expenditures. 

      The government would set aside over Rs99 billion for water reserviours while Rs81.9 billion has been allocated for education sector and higher education. 

      The cabinet has approved the finance ministry's proposal to increase salaries and pensions of government employees by 20%.

      Pakistan plans to relax annual currency caps for inbound passengers

      Web Desk
      Web Desk

      Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

      MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

      Budget 2023-24 : Federal cabinet approves up to 35% increase in salaries of govt employees

      06:02 PM | 9 Jun, 2023

      Makaneole underscores the diversity of US-Pakistan partnership across Northern Punjab

      05:52 PM | 9 Jun, 2023

      Government employees protest outside Parliament House for salary raise ahead of Budget 2023-24

      05:38 PM | 9 Jun, 2023

      Budget 2023-24: Pakistan mulls fine on delay in tax return filing

      02:51 PM | 9 Jun, 2023

      PNS Shahjahan: Pakistan Navy commissions China-made warship

      02:25 PM | 9 Jun, 2023

      Budget 2023-24: Govt likely to impose 0.6% tax on bank transactions above Rs50,000

      01:58 PM | 9 Jun, 2023

      Advertisement

      Latest

      Budget 2023-24 : Federal cabinet approves up to 35% increase in ...

      06:02 PM | 9 Jun, 2023

      Horoscope

      Daily horoscope – 9 June, 2023

      09:24 AM | 9 Jun, 2023

      Forex

      Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 9, 2023

      KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 09, 2023 (Friday).

      Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

      Currency Symbol Buying Selling
      US Dollar ‎USD 299.9 303.15
      Euro EUR 319 322
      UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 375
      U.A.E Dirham AED 82.6 83.7
      Saudi Riyal SAR 79.5 80.3
      Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
      Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.38 770.38
      Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230
      China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.67
      Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.48
      Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.55 36.9
      Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
      Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.06
      Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.55 940.54
      Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.19 62.78
      New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.18 176.19
      Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
      Omani Riyal OMR 744.53 752.53
      Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.72 79.42
      Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
      Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
      Swiss Franc CHF 315.34 317.84
      Thai Bhat THB 8.23 8.38

      Gold & Silver Rate

      Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 9, 2023

      Gold Rate Today:

      KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,250 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,830.   

      Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,593 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,311.

      Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

      Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

      City Gold Silver
      Lahore PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
      Karachi PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
      Islamabad PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
      Peshawar PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
      Quetta PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
      Sialkot PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
      Attock PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
      Gujranwala PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
      Jehlum PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
      Multan PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
      Bahawalpur PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
      Gujrat PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
      Nawabshah PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
      Chakwal PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
      Hyderabad PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
      Nowshehra PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
      Sargodha PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
      Faisalabad PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
      Mirpur PKR 227,250 PKR 2125

      Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis

      Advertisement

      E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

      Lifestyle

      Blogs

      Top Lists

      Follow us on Facebook

      Follow us on Twitter

      Sign up for Newsletter

      Famous People

      Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

      Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

      Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

      Profile: Saim Ayub

      Profile: Donald Trump

      Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

      Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

      Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

      Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

      Powered By: