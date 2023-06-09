LIVE: Pakistan sets 3.5% GDP growth target as Ishaq Dar presents federal budget for FY24

Finance Minister will present budget in NA at 4 pm today
ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is presenting the federal budget for fiscal 2023-24 in the National Assembly amid political and economic crisis.
The draft of the budget with over Rs6 trillion deficit was first presented in the cabinet for the final nod.
The second budget of the ruling alliance reportedly carries new taxes worth Rs700 billion while the total outlay of the budget is over Rs14 trillion.
The NA session began with recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the national anthem. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also present in the assembly.
In his opening remarks, the finance minster recalled the achievements of the PML-N governments under former premier Nawaz Sharif. He also lashed out the PTI government, saying its "non-serious" attitude caused deterioration of the national economy. "Public is fully aware now that current inflation and economic crisis is only due to the PTI".
He said the coalition government took tough decisions to put the economy on track by putting their political future at stake. He also touched the May 9 incidents, saying all elements involved in the violence should be brought to justice.
He said the government has met all conditions laid forth by the IMF for revival of the loan programme.
Salaries and allowances
As per reports, government employees will get an increment of 30 percent in their salaries while the government mulled increasing medical and conveyance allowance of employees.
Revenue and Taxation
In this year’s budget, the finance team under Ishaq Dar plans to collect revenue of Rs9.2 trillion. Tax collection authorities will get the target of raking in revenue to fill widening gap.
The government will slap a sales tax of 25 percent on luxury items while the rate of duty on imported vehicles will be increased.
Defence and Development
Media reports suggest that government plans to spend nearly Rs1000 billion on development whereas a sum of Rs200 billion will be placed for new projects under the public-private partnership mode. Defence will get Rs1.8 trillion.
All eyes are on the budget as IMF continues to pressurise Pakistani government over fiscal adjustment reforms while the government is trying to make room for any relief to the people as this is election’s year budget.
Prime Minister and his team are under intense pressure to stabilise the economy and reach a deal with the IMF.
Cabinet Okays Budget 2023-24
Ahead of the NA session, the federal cabinet approved the budget for the next fiscal year amid economic challenges. It has approved to set aside Rs86.4 billion for power sector, Rs263.6 billion for trasport and communication.
It has approved the allocation to the tune of Rs1150 billion for federal development projects while Rs491 billion has been approved for the infrastructure development. It has given nod for allocation of Rs1108 billion for defence expenditures.
The government would set aside over Rs99 billion for water reserviours while Rs81.9 billion has been allocated for education sector and higher education.
The cabinet has approved the finance ministry's proposal to increase salaries and pensions of government employees by 20%.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 09, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|299.9
|303.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319
|322
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82.6
|83.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.5
|80.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.38
|770.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.55
|36.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.06
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.55
|940.54
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.19
|62.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.18
|176.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.53
|752.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.72
|79.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.34
|317.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,250 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,830.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,593 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,311.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
