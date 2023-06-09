Search

Lifestyle

Ayeza Kan and Hamza Ali Abbasi starrer "Jaan e Jahan" to release soon

Web Desk 07:03 PM | 9 Jun, 2023
Ayeza Kan and Hamza Ali Abbasi starrer
Source: Instagram

Ace director Qasim Ali Mureed is set to captivate audiences with an enthralling new love story titled "Jaan e Jahan." The drama, produced by Next Level Entertainment and Six Sigma Productions, is slated for release on ARY Digital.

Even with the mere announcement of its cast and crew, Jaan e Jahan already boasts an impressive lineup. Producers Humayun Saeed, Samina Humayun Saeed, and Sana Shahnawaz, along with acclaimed actors Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ayeza Khan, Noor ul Hassan, and Kinza Malik, have all been tagged in the announcement, creating a sense of anticipation.

Renowned writer Rida Bilal, celebrated for her work on Khudgarz, Be Inteha, Zakham, and more, is lending her talents to penning the storyline of Jaan e Jahan.

Abbasi, who surprised fans with his return to the television industry in February after taking a hiatus to focus on his religious pursuits, has been actively promoting the drama since its early stages.

Taking to Instagram he wrote, "Happy to introduce you to the captivating world of our upcoming project ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ written by Rida Bilal, directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, starring Hamza Ali Abbasi and many more. Produced by Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz coming soon on a TV screen near you!!"

Mureed, in an interview with Images, shared insights about Jaan e Jahan, stating, "It revolves around love—intense ishq and junoon [passion]." He further revealed that Asif Raza Mir, Haris Waheed, Raza Talish, Nawal Saeed, and ZQ (Zainab Qayyum) are also part of the talented cast.

Reflecting on his experiences on set, Mureed expressed his enjoyment of each day, highlighting the professionalism of Abbasi and Khan while emphasizing the collaborative efforts of the entire team involved in bringing this project to life. With their collective hard work and dedication, Mureed hopes that Jaan e Jahan will be an absolute delight to watch, promising an unforgettable viewing experience.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Qasim Ali (@qasimalimureed)

On the work front, Abbasi was recently seen in the blockbuster film, The Legend of Maula Jatt, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Alif and Mann Mayal. He will next be seen in Kambakht. On the other hand, Khan was recently seen in Thora Sa Haq, Mehar Posh, Chupke Chupke, Laapata, and Chaudhry and Sons

Hamza Ali Abbasi 'excited' for 'Jaan e Jahan' opposite Ayeza Khan

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

PPP anthem ‘Dila Teer Bija’ hits Indian clubs, and people are loving it (VIDEO)

12:17 PM | 9 Jun, 2023

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy call it quits

11:15 AM | 9 Jun, 2023

Are Shehnaaz Gill and Akshay Kumar going to share screen in latest film?

10:51 AM | 9 Jun, 2023

Merub Ali stuns in latest set of pictures on Instagram

11:51 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan releases latest song for Pak Army

11:48 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

Srha Asgar and Rabya Kulsoom's dance video takes internet by storm

10:30 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Netizens troll Alizeh Shah for using a heavy filter

07:51 PM | 9 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 9 June, 2023

09:24 AM | 9 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 9, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 09, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 299.9 303.15
Euro EUR 319 322
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 82.6 83.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.5 80.3
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.38 770.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.67
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.55 36.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.06
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.55 940.54
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.19 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.18 176.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 744.53 752.53
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.72 79.42
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 315.34 317.84
Thai Bhat THB 8.23 8.38

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 9, 2023

Gold Rate Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,250 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,830.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,593 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,311.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 227,250 PKR 2125

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: