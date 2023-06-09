Ayeza Kan and Hamza Ali Abbasi starrer "Jaan e Jahan" to release soon

Ace director Qasim Ali Mureed is set to captivate audiences with an enthralling new love story titled "Jaan e Jahan." The drama, produced by Next Level Entertainment and Six Sigma Productions, is slated for release on ARY Digital.

Even with the mere announcement of its cast and crew, Jaan e Jahan already boasts an impressive lineup. Producers Humayun Saeed, Samina Humayun Saeed, and Sana Shahnawaz, along with acclaimed actors Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ayeza Khan, Noor ul Hassan, and Kinza Malik, have all been tagged in the announcement, creating a sense of anticipation.

Renowned writer Rida Bilal, celebrated for her work on Khudgarz, Be Inteha, Zakham, and more, is lending her talents to penning the storyline of Jaan e Jahan.

Abbasi, who surprised fans with his return to the television industry in February after taking a hiatus to focus on his religious pursuits, has been actively promoting the drama since its early stages.

Taking to Instagram he wrote, "Happy to introduce you to the captivating world of our upcoming project ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ written by Rida Bilal, directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, starring Hamza Ali Abbasi and many more. Produced by Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz coming soon on a TV screen near you!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamza Ali Abbasi (@realhamzaaliabbasi)

Mureed, in an interview with Images, shared insights about Jaan e Jahan, stating, "It revolves around love—intense ishq and junoon [passion]." He further revealed that Asif Raza Mir, Haris Waheed, Raza Talish, Nawal Saeed, and ZQ (Zainab Qayyum) are also part of the talented cast.

Reflecting on his experiences on set, Mureed expressed his enjoyment of each day, highlighting the professionalism of Abbasi and Khan while emphasizing the collaborative efforts of the entire team involved in bringing this project to life. With their collective hard work and dedication, Mureed hopes that Jaan e Jahan will be an absolute delight to watch, promising an unforgettable viewing experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Qasim Ali (@qasimalimureed)

On the work front, Abbasi was recently seen in the blockbuster film, The Legend of Maula Jatt, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Alif and Mann Mayal. He will next be seen in Kambakht. On the other hand, Khan was recently seen in Thora Sa Haq, Mehar Posh, Chupke Chupke, Laapata, and Chaudhry and Sons.