Ayeza Kan and Hamza Ali Abbasi starrer "Jaan e Jahan" to release soon

Ace director Qasim Ali Mureed is set to captivate audiences with an enthralling new love story titled "Jaan e Jahan." The drama, produced by Next Level Entertainment and Six Sigma Productions, is slated for release on ARY Digital.
Even with the mere announcement of its cast and crew, Jaan e Jahan already boasts an impressive lineup. Producers Humayun Saeed, Samina Humayun Saeed, and Sana Shahnawaz, along with acclaimed actors Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ayeza Khan, Noor ul Hassan, and Kinza Malik, have all been tagged in the announcement, creating a sense of anticipation.
Renowned writer Rida Bilal, celebrated for her work on Khudgarz, Be Inteha, Zakham, and more, is lending her talents to penning the storyline of Jaan e Jahan.
Abbasi, who surprised fans with his return to the television industry in February after taking a hiatus to focus on his religious pursuits, has been actively promoting the drama since its early stages.
Taking to Instagram he wrote, "Happy to introduce you to the captivating world of our upcoming project ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ written by Rida Bilal, directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, starring Hamza Ali Abbasi and many more. Produced by Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz coming soon on a TV screen near you!!"
View this post on Instagram
Mureed, in an interview with Images, shared insights about Jaan e Jahan, stating, "It revolves around love—intense ishq and junoon [passion]." He further revealed that Asif Raza Mir, Haris Waheed, Raza Talish, Nawal Saeed, and ZQ (Zainab Qayyum) are also part of the talented cast.
Reflecting on his experiences on set, Mureed expressed his enjoyment of each day, highlighting the professionalism of Abbasi and Khan while emphasizing the collaborative efforts of the entire team involved in bringing this project to life. With their collective hard work and dedication, Mureed hopes that Jaan e Jahan will be an absolute delight to watch, promising an unforgettable viewing experience.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Abbasi was recently seen in the blockbuster film, The Legend of Maula Jatt, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Alif and Mann Mayal. He will next be seen in Kambakht. On the other hand, Khan was recently seen in Thora Sa Haq, Mehar Posh, Chupke Chupke, Laapata, and Chaudhry and Sons.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 09, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|299.9
|303.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319
|322
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82.6
|83.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.5
|80.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.38
|770.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.55
|36.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.06
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.55
|940.54
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.19
|62.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.18
|176.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.53
|752.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.72
|79.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.34
|317.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,250 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,830.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,593 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,311.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.