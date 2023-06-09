Search

LifestyleVideosViral

Netizens troll Alizeh Shah for using a heavy filter

Maheen Khawaja 07:51 PM | 9 Jun, 2023
Netizens troll Alizeh Shah for using a heavy filter
Source: Alizeh Shah (Instagram)

Alizeh Shah, a prominent figure in the Pakistani drama and film industry, possesses an ethereal allure that makes her akin to a goddess. At the age of 22, she captivates audiences with her doe-like eyes, enchanting personality, and cosmic charm. Yet, Shah's appeal extends beyond her stunning beauty, as she is also a talented actress with a massive following and a promising career.

Having starred in numerous successful drama serials such as Ishq Tamasha, Dil Mom Ka Diya, Bisaat e Dil, Baandi, Hoor Pari, Jo Tu Chahey, and Ehd-e-Wafa, Shah has made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. Her impeccable acting skills have propelled her to the heights of stardom, amassing an impressive 4.1 million followers on Instagram.

In her recent social media update, she shared a mesmerizing video in which she effortlessly lip-syncs to Rihanna's hit track "Woo." Sporting a stylish Dior button-down silk shirt, her natural wavy hair cascading around her, and accentuated by a touch of a heavy babydoll makeup filter, Shah exudes an irresistible charm that leaves her followers enchanted.

"Baby u just need to sin for me ✨" she captioned the post.

She posted another video of herself dressed in a white shirt complemented by skinny jeans, she exudes an effortless charm with the same makeup filter.

Despite the adoration she receives from her legion of fans, Shah's recent post drew mixed reactions from users who expressed their opinions on the heavy filter used in the video. Many commented that the filter made her appear too fake.

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Tanaa Banaa, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and Taqdeer.

Yasir Nawaz apologises to Alizeh Shah

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Yasir Nawaz, Danish Nawaz and Mansha Pasha unite to send Naseeruddin Shah a heartfelt Sindhi message

08:19 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

Who is this man with Hareem Shah in intimate pictures?

02:08 AM | 8 Jun, 2023

Naseeruddin Shah 'stands corrected' on remarks about use of Sindhi language in Pakistan

12:48 AM | 8 Jun, 2023

Hareem Shah threatens to expose Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan with ‘call girl’ videos

02:56 PM | 7 Jun, 2023

Punjab Police's video about driving license with Tiktoker Jannat Mirza fails to impress netizens

11:28 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

Taher Shah to begin his "new era"

10:49 PM | 4 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Netizens troll Alizeh Shah for using a heavy filter

07:51 PM | 9 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 9 June, 2023

09:24 AM | 9 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 9, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 09, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 299.9 303.15
Euro EUR 319 322
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 82.6 83.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.5 80.3
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.38 770.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.67
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.55 36.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.06
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.55 940.54
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.19 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.18 176.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 744.53 752.53
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.72 79.42
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 315.34 317.84
Thai Bhat THB 8.23 8.38

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 9, 2023

Gold Rate Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,250 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,830.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,593 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,311.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 227,250 PKR 2125

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: