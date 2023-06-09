Netizens troll Alizeh Shah for using a heavy filter

Alizeh Shah, a prominent figure in the Pakistani drama and film industry, possesses an ethereal allure that makes her akin to a goddess. At the age of 22, she captivates audiences with her doe-like eyes, enchanting personality, and cosmic charm. Yet, Shah's appeal extends beyond her stunning beauty, as she is also a talented actress with a massive following and a promising career.

Having starred in numerous successful drama serials such as Ishq Tamasha, Dil Mom Ka Diya, Bisaat e Dil, Baandi, Hoor Pari, Jo Tu Chahey, and Ehd-e-Wafa, Shah has made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. Her impeccable acting skills have propelled her to the heights of stardom, amassing an impressive 4.1 million followers on Instagram.

In her recent social media update, she shared a mesmerizing video in which she effortlessly lip-syncs to Rihanna's hit track "Woo." Sporting a stylish Dior button-down silk shirt, her natural wavy hair cascading around her, and accentuated by a touch of a heavy babydoll makeup filter, Shah exudes an irresistible charm that leaves her followers enchanted.

"Baby u just need to sin for me ✨" she captioned the post.

She posted another video of herself dressed in a white shirt complemented by skinny jeans, she exudes an effortless charm with the same makeup filter.

Despite the adoration she receives from her legion of fans, Shah's recent post drew mixed reactions from users who expressed their opinions on the heavy filter used in the video. Many commented that the filter made her appear too fake.

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Tanaa Banaa, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and Taqdeer.