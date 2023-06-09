Netizens troll Alizeh Shah for using a heavy filter

Alizeh Shah, a prominent figure in the Pakistani drama and film industry, possesses an ethereal allure that makes her akin to a goddess. At the age of 22, she captivates audiences with her doe-like eyes, enchanting personality, and cosmic charm. Yet, Shah's appeal extends beyond her stunning beauty, as she is also a talented actress with a massive following and a promising career.
Having starred in numerous successful drama serials such as Ishq Tamasha, Dil Mom Ka Diya, Bisaat e Dil, Baandi, Hoor Pari, Jo Tu Chahey, and Ehd-e-Wafa, Shah has made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. Her impeccable acting skills have propelled her to the heights of stardom, amassing an impressive 4.1 million followers on Instagram.
In her recent social media update, she shared a mesmerizing video in which she effortlessly lip-syncs to Rihanna's hit track "Woo." Sporting a stylish Dior button-down silk shirt, her natural wavy hair cascading around her, and accentuated by a touch of a heavy babydoll makeup filter, Shah exudes an irresistible charm that leaves her followers enchanted.
"Baby u just need to sin for me ✨" she captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
She posted another video of herself dressed in a white shirt complemented by skinny jeans, she exudes an effortless charm with the same makeup filter.
Despite the adoration she receives from her legion of fans, Shah's recent post drew mixed reactions from users who expressed their opinions on the heavy filter used in the video. Many commented that the filter made her appear too fake.
On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Tanaa Banaa, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and Taqdeer.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 09, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|299.9
|303.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319
|322
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82.6
|83.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.5
|80.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.38
|770.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.55
|36.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.06
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.55
|940.54
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.19
|62.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.18
|176.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.53
|752.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.72
|79.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.34
|317.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,250 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,830.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,593 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,311.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.