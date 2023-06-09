Budget 2023-24: Pensioners get massive increment – here's the details!

ISLAMABAD: The federal government of Pakistan has announced a significant rise in salary and pensions for the fiscal year 2023–2024, which is considered as a promising news for current employees and retirees.
With the current inflationary pressures, these policies are meant to help the working population and pensioners.
Let's get into the specifics of the pension rise and how it will affect the people as a whole.
The most recent financial provisions state that Grades 1 through 16 would have an outstanding 35 percent increase in their salary as an ad-hoc allowance, while Grades 17 and above will see a sizable 30 percent increase.
The federal cabinet has authorised this choice, demonstrating the dedication of the administration to enhancing the financial security of its workers.
To relieve the worries of retirees who frequently struggle to manage their spending owing to rising costs, the government has also proposed a 17.5% rise in pensions in addition to pay increases.
This action underscores the government's commitment to provide people who have devoted years of service to public institutions a dignified existence.
The minimum pension amount has been raised from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 12,000, significantly increasing the income of pensioners.
The Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pension has also increased, going from Rs. 8,500 to Rs. 10,000.
This increase assures that workers will have enough support throughout their retirement years and recognises their efforts.
Note: Keep checking DailyPakistan for the most recent Budget 2023–24 updates.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 09, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|299.9
|303.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319
|322
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82.6
|83.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.5
|80.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.38
|770.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.55
|36.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.06
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.55
|940.54
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.19
|62.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.18
|176.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.53
|752.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.72
|79.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.34
|317.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,250 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,830.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,593 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,311.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
