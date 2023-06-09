Search

WATCH – Maria B opens up about the challenges she faced after her divorce

Maheen Khawaja 09:20 PM | 9 Jun, 2023
Source: Youtube

Maria B, an esteemed designer in Pakistan fashion industry, has achieved remarkable success and admiration. Known for her versatility in designing everything from lawn collections to bridal wear, she has garnered a devoted following who appreciates her skill and expertise.

The ace designer is recognised not only for her creative talent but also for her outspoken nature, fearlessly expressing her opinions regardless of the consequences. With a career spanning over two decades, she has collaborated with numerous celebrities, making her brand one of the most renowned in the country.

During a candid conversation on her own podcast, she opened up about the challenges she has faced along her journey. She shared that while the world now sees her triumphs, it wasn't always the case. She revealed the hardships she endured during her first divorce, highlighting the financial struggles she encountered.

At that time, she found herself without sufficient funds to pay her employees and was even residing in a rented house. However, in a touching gesture of support, her father sold their family home without informing her and moved in with her to provide assistance and sustain her business.

Additionally, Maria B disclosed the existence of a fashion mafia that vehemently opposed her due to her status as an "awaami designer" (designer for the masses). Despite their predictions of failure, she defied their expectations.

Taking to her official Instagram account, she posted a clip of the interview with the caption "Trials of life... untold stories of learnings behind the success. Only care about Allah's approval... never society or people ???????????? watch the whole episode on youtube... link in bio ????????????"

Fans expressed their support and praised the designer for her courage. Here's what they said:

Maria B alleges that drama ‘Sar-e-Rah’ was ‘US-funded'

Maheen Khawaja
The writer is a staff member.

