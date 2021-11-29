Hania Aamir spotted enjoying Asim Azhar's concert in Karachi
Share
Pakistan's sweetheart Hania Aamir has yet again created an uproar on the internet as her video at heartthrob Asim Azhar’s recent concert has been spreading like wildfire on the internet.
Sparking reconciliation rumours, the DilaRuba star's recent appearance has left the netizens curious as the 24-year-old was spotted enjoying and dancing at the concert.
The Parwaaz Hai Junoon star is no stranger to controversies and scandals as she is often relentlessly trolled for her bubbly persona and bold actions.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, the tussle between ex-celebrity couple Hania and Asim made headlines when the duo aired their dirty laundry. The two first made headlines in March 2019, when they walked the ramp together at Fashion Pakistan Week.
On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan are all set to star in Wajahat Rauf's upcoming film 'Parde Mein Rehne Do'.
Hania Aamir's new dance video goes viral 03:22 PM | 26 Nov, 2021
Lollywood's Hania Aamir has cemented her position in the industry and is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses ...
-
- ‘Special relationship’ – Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign $3 billion ...06:02 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
- In a first, Pakistan exports meat to Jordan05:50 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
-
- Shafique, Ali put Pakistan close to win over Bangladesh in first Test05:10 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
-
- Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shares new adorable photo with son Mir Hakim04:45 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
- Sanam Saeed leaves fans awestruck with latest pictures in Hunza04:17 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021