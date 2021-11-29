Hania Aamir spotted enjoying Asim Azhar's concert in Karachi

Pakistan's sweetheart Hania Aamir has yet again created an uproar on the internet as her video at heartthrob Asim Azhar’s recent concert has been spreading like wildfire on the internet.

Sparking reconciliation rumours, the DilaRuba star's recent appearance has left the netizens curious as the 24-year-old was spotted enjoying and dancing at the concert.

The Parwaaz Hai Junoon star is no stranger to controversies and scandals as she is often relentlessly trolled for her bubbly persona and bold actions.

Earlier, the tussle between ex-celebrity couple Hania and Asim made headlines when the duo aired their dirty laundry. The two first made headlines in March 2019, when they walked the ramp together at Fashion Pakistan Week.

On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan are all set to star in Wajahat Rauf's upcoming film 'Parde Mein Rehne Do'.