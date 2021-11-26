Hania Aamir's new dance video goes viral

Lollywood's Hania Aamir has cemented her position in the industry and is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan.

With her quick wit and humour, the 24-year-old is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz with her bubbly and fun-loving persona.

Taking to her Instagram handle, this time around the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star gave a sneak peek into her social life as she danced and sang with her friends.

The monochromatic video was an insight into the friendship bonds Hania has with her best friends ."its always a party of two.". the DilRuba star captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

As Amir enters the frame with her freestyle dance moves, the wayward and impromptu dance has left the admirers entertained as the warmth of friendship gives positive vibes.

Earlier, the Janaan star stepped back from being active after the trolling intensified but now she is back to being active on her social media handles.

On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan are all set to star in Wajahat Rauf's upcoming film 'Parde Mein Rehne Do'.