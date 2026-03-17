Another Pakistani killed in missile attack in UAE

DUBAI – Another Pakistani citizen has died in recent missile attacks on the United Arab Emirates.

According to Emirati authorities, the UAE’s air defense intercepted a ballistic missile, but debris fell in Abu Dhabi’s Bani Yas area, resulting in the death of a Pakistani national.

This brings the total number of Pakistanis killed in the attacks in the UAE to three — one in Dubai and two in Abu Dhabi — and seven casualties overall.

The recent escalation coincides with warnings from Iran over its key oil export hub, the Kharg Oil Terminal.

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi of the Iranian Armed Forces stated that any country facilitating a US attack on Kharg would face retaliatory strikes on its energy infrastructure.

He emphasized that Iran always follows through on its warnings and urged neighboring countries to exercise caution.

The remarks come a day after the U. President hinted at possible action against Kharg Island, located roughly 15 nautical miles off the Iranian coast.

The island is Iran’s largest oil export terminal, handling approximately 90 percent of the country’s crude oil exports.