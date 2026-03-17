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Banks to remain closed on March 23 for Pakistan Day

By Our Correspondent
12:15 pm | Mar 17, 2026
Sbp Announces Public Holiday On Feb 5

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that all its branches will be closed on March 23, 2026, in observance of Pakistan Day.

Following this directive, commercial banks across the country, including both public and private institutions, will also suspend operations for the day.

In an official statement, the central bank confirmed that no banking services will be available nationwide on the holiday. The announcement aligns with the annual holiday schedule issued by the Cabinet Division, which officially recognizes March 23 as a public holiday across Pakistan.

Customers are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly, as financial transactions will be unavailable during the closure.

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