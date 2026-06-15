Momina Iqbal fires back at Allama Nasir Madni over ‘False Allegations’

LAHORE – Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal issued strong response addressing Islamic scholar Nasir Madni after the latter’s jibe at Samjhota star.

The actress said that she had been subjected to unfounded allegations that were further amplified from the pulpit. She mentioned believing to vindicate “in both this world and the hereafter,” saying accountability ultimately lies before Allah SWT.

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5 سال پیسے کھانے کے بعد مومنہ اقبال کو یاد یا ثاقب چدھڑ مجھے گندے میسج کرتا ہے – علامہ ناصر مدنی نے تاریخی چھترول کردی pic.twitter.com/dItHbo4Dgu — Muhammad Ashfaq (@ashfaqsasrana) June 13, 2026

Momina added that she would not forgive those involved in spreading or supporting the accusations, saying only Allah know the truth behind the matter.

She also cautioned against making claims without evidence, citing Islamic teachings that prohibit false accusations and stress strict requirements for proof, particularly in matters involving personal honour and dignity.

Referencing Ayat from Surah An-Nur, she opposed accusing individuals without presenting four witnesses, calling such actions a serious moral and religious violation.