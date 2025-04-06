Tiktoker Dania Shah and Hakeem Shehzad welcome first baby boy

Popular TikTok star and social media personality Dania Shah and her husband, the politically prominent Hakeem Shehzad LohaPar, have joyfully welcomed their first child — a baby boy.

The heartwarming announcement was made via social media, where multiple videos of the newborn quickly went viral, particularly on TikTok. In one of the widely shared clips, Dania Shah is seen lovingly cradling her newborn, surrounded by family members celebrating the arrival.

While the couple has not yet revealed the baby’s name, the internet has been flooded with congratulatory messages and warm wishes from fans, friends, and fellow influencers.

The news has added to the online buzz around the couple, whose union had already drawn considerable public interest due to Dania’s digital fame and Hakeem Shehzad’s political background.

As of now, no further details have been disclosed by the couple, but the joyful occasion continues to trend across social media platforms.