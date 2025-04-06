Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PSL 10: Commentary panel revealed with first-ever full urdu coverage

For the first time in its history, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will feature complete Urdu commentary throughout the tournament, making PSL 10 more accessible and engaging for local cricket fans. The 10th edition of the league will take place from April 11 to May 18 across Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Multan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a dynamic commentary lineup, with a dedicated Urdu panel that includes Tariq Saeed, Ali Younis, Aqeel Samar, Marina Iqbal, and Salman Butt. This move marks a significant milestone in the league’s efforts to connect with its local audience.

In another exciting development, former England captain Sir Alastair Cook will join the English commentary team for the first time, bringing his insights and experience to PSL fans. The English panel also features prominent names like Ramiz Raja, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Aamer Sohail.

Adding more international flair, Australian women’s cricketer Lisa Sthalekar will make her debut as a commentator in the PSL, further diversifying the lineup.

The extended commentary team also includes well-known personalities such as Bazid Khan, Urooj Mumtaz, Athar Ali Khan, Martin Guptill, Mark Nicholas, Dominic Cork, JP Duminy, and Mike Haysman.

Popular presenters Erin Holland and Zainab Abbas will return to host the matches, offering engaging pre- and post-match coverage, interviews, and analysis.

Meanwhile, the PCB has also announced plans to introduce new broadcasting technologies for this season, promising an enhanced viewing experience for fans watching from home and around the world.

With a balanced mix of local and international voices, PSL 10 is all set to offer a richer, more inclusive cricket experience than ever before.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

