Security forces kill eight terrorists trying to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan border: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – The security forces killed eight terrorists while foiling their infiltration attempt through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the general area of Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District on Sunday night.

“Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. After an intense exchange of fire, eight Khwarij were sent to hell, while four khwarij got injured,” said a news release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.

Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. The Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.Pakistani travel guides

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it further said.