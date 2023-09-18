India won the Asia Cup for the eighth time after defeating Sri Lanka by ten wickets in the final match on September 17 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

India with its win solidified their domination in the continental tournament. The Men in Blue have won the most championships in the Asia Cup, followed by, Sri Lanka (6 titles) and Pakistan (2 wins).

Asia Cup Prize Money 2023

Awards Prize Money Winner (India) $150000 Runner up (Sri Lanka) $75000 Smart Catch of the Match $3000 Player of the Match $5000 Player of the Series $15000



Asia Cup 2023 Final Awards List:

Award Name Award Winner Prize Money Smart Catch of the Match Ravindra Jadeja $3000



Asia Cup 2023 Final Player of the Match

Award Name Award Winner Prize Money Player of the Match Mohammed Siraj (6/21, 7 overs) $5000



Asia Cup 2023 Final Player of the Series

Award Name Award Winner Prize Money Player of the Series Kuldeep Yadav (9 wickets, four innings, Average - 11.44, Economy 3.61 $15000



Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs

Achievement Player Runs Most Runs Shubman Gill 302 Runs, 6 innings, Ave - 75.50, SR - 93.49, 50s - 2, 100s - 1



Asia Cup 2023 Highest Individual Score

Achievement Player Score Highest Individual Score Babar Azam 151 (131) (14 fours, 4 sixes) vs Nepal, 1st Match, Group A, Multan



Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets



Achievement Player Wickets Most Wickets Matheesha Pathirana 11 Wickets, 6 innings, Avg - 24.54, Eco- 6.61



Asia Cup 2023 Best Bowling Figures

Achievement Player Bowling Figures Best Bowling Figures Mohammed Siraj 6/21 (7 overs) vs Sri Lanka, Final, Colombo



Asia Cup 2023 Most Catches

Achievement Player Catches Most Catches Fakhar Zaman 4 Catches, 5 Inns



Asia Cup 2023 Most dismissals by wicketkeeper

Achievement Player Dismissals Most Dismissals Mohammad Rizwan 9 Dismissals (8 Catches, 1 Stumping)



















