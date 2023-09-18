Search

Asia Cup 2023: All you need to know about prize money, award-winners list, and records & stats

Usman Saif
08:51 PM | 18 Sep, 2023
Asia Cup 2023: All you need to know about prize money, award-winners list, and records & stats
Source: ACC

India won the Asia Cup for the eighth time after defeating Sri Lanka by ten wickets in the final match on September 17 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

India with its win solidified their domination in the continental tournament. The Men in Blue have won the most championships in the Asia Cup, followed by, Sri Lanka (6 titles) and Pakistan (2 wins).

Asia Cup Prize Money 2023

Awards Prize Money
Winner (India) $150000
Runner up (Sri Lanka) $75000
Smart Catch of the Match $3000
Player of the Match $5000
Player of the Series $15000


Asia Cup 2023 Final Awards List:

 Award Name Award Winner Prize Money
Smart Catch of the Match Ravindra Jadeja $3000


Asia Cup 2023 Final Player of the Match

Award Name Award Winner Prize Money
Player of the Match Mohammed Siraj (6/21, 7 overs) $5000


Asia Cup 2023 Final Player of the Series

Award Name Award Winner Prize Money
Player of the Series Kuldeep Yadav (9 wickets, four innings, Average - 11.44, Economy 3.61 $15000


Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs

Achievement Player Runs
Most Runs Shubman Gill 302 Runs, 6 innings, Ave - 75.50, SR - 93.49, 50s - 2, 100s - 1


Asia Cup 2023 Highest Individual Score

Achievement Player Score
Highest Individual Score Babar Azam 151 (131) (14 fours, 4 sixes) vs Nepal, 1st Match, Group A, Multan


Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets

Achievement Player Wickets
Most Wickets Matheesha Pathirana  11 Wickets, 6 innings, Avg - 24.54, Eco- 6.61


Asia Cup 2023 Best Bowling Figures

Achievement Player Bowling Figures
Best Bowling Figures Mohammed Siraj  6/21 (7 overs) vs Sri Lanka, Final, Colombo


Asia Cup 2023 Most Catches

Achievement Player Catches
Most Catches Fakhar Zaman 4 Catches, 5 Inns


Asia Cup 2023 Most dismissals by wicketkeeper

Achievement Player Dismissals
Most Dismissals Mohammad Rizwan 9 Dismissals (8 Catches, 1 Stumping)

