India won the Asia Cup for the eighth time after defeating Sri Lanka by ten wickets in the final match on September 17 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
India with its win solidified their domination in the continental tournament. The Men in Blue have won the most championships in the Asia Cup, followed by, Sri Lanka (6 titles) and Pakistan (2 wins).
Asia Cup Prize Money 2023
|Awards
|Prize Money
|Winner (India)
|$150000
|Runner up (Sri Lanka)
|$75000
|Smart Catch of the Match
|$3000
|Player of the Match
|$5000
|Player of the Series
|$15000
Asia Cup 2023 Final Awards List:
|Award Name
|Award Winner
|Prize Money
|Smart Catch of the Match
|Ravindra Jadeja
|$3000
Asia Cup 2023 Final Player of the Match
|Award Name
|Award Winner
|Prize Money
|Player of the Match
|Mohammed Siraj (6/21, 7 overs)
|$5000
Asia Cup 2023 Final Player of the Series
|Award Name
|Award Winner
|Prize Money
|Player of the Series
|Kuldeep Yadav (9 wickets, four innings, Average - 11.44, Economy 3.61
|$15000
Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs
|Achievement
|Player
|Runs
|Most Runs
|Shubman Gill
|302 Runs, 6 innings, Ave - 75.50, SR - 93.49, 50s - 2, 100s - 1
Asia Cup 2023 Highest Individual Score
|Achievement
|Player
|Score
|Highest Individual Score
|Babar Azam
|151 (131) (14 fours, 4 sixes) vs Nepal, 1st Match, Group A, Multan
Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets
|Achievement
|Player
|Wickets
|Most Wickets
|Matheesha Pathirana
|11 Wickets, 6 innings, Avg - 24.54, Eco- 6.61
Asia Cup 2023 Best Bowling Figures
|Achievement
|Player
|Bowling Figures
|Best Bowling Figures
|Mohammed Siraj
|6/21 (7 overs) vs Sri Lanka, Final, Colombo
Asia Cup 2023 Most Catches
|Achievement
|Player
|Catches
|Most Catches
|Fakhar Zaman
|4 Catches, 5 Inns
Asia Cup 2023 Most dismissals by wicketkeeper
|Achievement
|Player
|Dismissals
|Most Dismissals
|Mohammad Rizwan
|9 Dismissals (8 Catches, 1 Stumping)
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 18, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.7
|299.95
|Euro
|EUR
|321.5
|324.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.15
|79.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|795.46
|803.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.57
|42.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.21
|38.56
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|776.86
|784.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.2
|219.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|334.14
|336.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
