Hajra Yamin reveals her beauty secrets in candid Q&A session

In the bustling realm of social media, celebrities often entertain their fans with glimpses from their lives, inspirations and beauty routines.
Recently, talented actress Hajra Yamin took to the virtual stage for an engaging and lively Q&A session. Fans were in for a treat as Hajra spoke about hair care, favourite gifts and her go-to hairstyle choices.
With her radiant on-screen presence and remarkable acting, Yamin has won hearts across the nation. Mashion took to their official Instagram account and posted a live Q&A session.
When probed about her enviable hair, Hajra Yamin confessed that her voluminous curls have been a part of her life since childhood. Surprisingly, she doesn't adhere to a specific hair care routine or follow the 'curly girl method.'
In the realm of cherished gifts, Hajra Yamin shared a touching moment when she received a necklace engraved with her name — an emblem of personal sentiment. She also expressed her fondness for something seemingly simple yet heartwarming: bedsheets.
When asked about what she can't leave the house without, her answer was pretty logical; her keys.
As fans inquired about her favourite hairstyles, Hajra couldn't help but reminisce about her childhood. She fondly recalled her mother's classic braid, a style that holds a special place in her heart.
Delving into her creative process, Hajra shared her meticulous approach to bringing characters to life. She described a methodical process of writing down character details, from their preferences to their innermost thoughts. She revealed that she thoroughly discusses these intricacies with her manager, showcasing her dedication to her craft.
On the work front, Yamin was recently seen in Money Back Guarantee, Be Adab, Mere Apne, Mohabbat Chor Di Maine, Hum 2 Hamaray 100, and Sevak: The Confessions.
