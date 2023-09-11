Hajra Yamin slays street fashion in Dubai trip

Hajra Yamin, a luminous presence in the world of Lollywood, consistently proves her exceptional talent and versatility as an actress. Her journey in the entertainment industry has been marked by the sheer brilliance of her performances, which leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences.
With an innate talent that allows her to shine brightly in every role she takes on, Hajra has carved a unique niche for herself in the Pakistani showbiz industry. Her unwavering dedication and passion for her craft are palpable, and they propel her to new heights of excellence.
Beyond her acting talents, Hajra Yamin is a globetrotter at heart, and her Instagram page serves as a captivating travelogue of her worldly adventures.
Recently, she delighted her followers with an enchanting vlog that offered a glimpse into her journey to the bustling city of Dubai. The Shanaas actress graced the screen in two stunning outfits—an elegant pair of shorts paired with a loose black shirt, followed by a striking aqua-green and white dress. Throughout her adventure, she was seen engaging in lively conversations with singer, Schumaila Rehmat Hussain.
"Until next time" she captioned the post.
The comment section was filled with heart emojis.
On the work front, Yamin was recently seen in Money Back Guarantee, Be Adab, Mere Apne, Mohabbat Chor Di Maine, Hum 2 Hamaray 100, and Sevak: The Confessions.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 11, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|323.8
|327
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379.5
|383.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.5
|86.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.7
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|816.3
|824.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228.8
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.04
|44.44
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|995.05
|1004.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|180.54
|182.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.8
|346.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.63
|8.78
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Karachi
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Quetta
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Attock
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Multan
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.