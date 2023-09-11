Search

Lifestyle

Hajra Yamin slays street fashion in Dubai trip

Maheen Khawaja 05:08 PM | 11 Sep, 2023
Hajra Yamin slays street fashion in Dubai trip
Source: Instagram

Hajra Yamin, a luminous presence in the world of Lollywood, consistently proves her exceptional talent and versatility as an actress. Her journey in the entertainment industry has been marked by the sheer brilliance of her performances, which leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences.

With an innate talent that allows her to shine brightly in every role she takes on, Hajra has carved a unique niche for herself in the Pakistani showbiz industry. Her unwavering dedication and passion for her craft are palpable, and they propel her to new heights of excellence.

Beyond her acting talents, Hajra Yamin is a globetrotter at heart, and her Instagram page serves as a captivating travelogue of her worldly adventures.

Recently, she delighted her followers with an enchanting vlog that offered a glimpse into her journey to the bustling city of Dubai. The Shanaas actress graced the screen in two stunning outfits—an elegant pair of shorts paired with a loose black shirt, followed by a striking aqua-green and white dress. Throughout her adventure, she was seen engaging in lively conversations with singer, Schumaila Rehmat Hussain.

"Until next time" she captioned the post.

The comment section was filled with heart emojis.

On the work front, Yamin was recently seen in Money Back Guarantee, Be Adab, Mere Apne, Mohabbat Chor Di Maine, Hum 2 Hamaray 100, and Sevak: The Confessions.

Hajra Yamin gives a sneak peek into her Dubai trip

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

04:02 PM | 6 Sep, 2023

Hajra Yamin gives a sneak peek into her Dubai trip

08:59 PM | 5 Sep, 2023

Arisha Razi Khan shares dreamy Ferrari adventure in Dubai

11:08 PM | 4 Sep, 2023

Hajra Yamin steals the spotlight with latest brand campaign ...

07:38 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

Saboor Aly slays street fashion in Baku trip

03:00 PM | 31 Aug, 2023

Hajra Yamin sets fitness goals in latest Instagram reel

07:35 PM | 30 Aug, 2023

Jannat Mirza's daredevil skydiving expedition in Dubai's skies

Advertisement

Latest

06:06 PM | 11 Sep, 2023

Unprecedented floods in Pakistan

Horoscope

09:02 AM | 11 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 11 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 11, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.9 305.15
Euro EUR 323.8 327
UK Pound Sterling GBP 379.5 383.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 85.5 86.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.7 81.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 816.3 824.3
Canadian Dollar CAD 228.8 230
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 44.04 44.44
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.15 39.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 995.05 1004.05
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 180.54 182.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 223
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 343.8 346.3
Thai Bhat THB 8.63 8.78

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 11 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 11 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Karachi PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Islamabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Peshawar PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Quetta PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Sialkot PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Attock PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Gujranwala PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Jehlum PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Multan PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Bahawalpur PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Gujrat PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Nawabshah PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Chakwal PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Hyderabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Nowshehra PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Sargodha PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Faisalabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Mirpur PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: