Punjab raises minimum wage for labourers to Rs32,000

LAHORE – The caretaker Punjab government has given approval for increasing the minimum wage for labourers to Rs32,000 amid skyrocketing inflation in the country.

The Minimum Wages Board had sent the recommendations in this regard to the government in April this year.

On August 26, caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi decided to table the matter regarding an increase in the wages of labourers.

Secretary Labour Faisal Farid said that the department was actively taking steps for welfare of the labourers in the province.

He also congratulated all labourers after the government raised the minimum wage to Rs32,000.