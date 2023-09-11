Elon Musk confirms birth of third child with former partner Grimes

American business magnate, Elon Musk, and his Canadian former partner, Grimes, have confirmed the birth of their third child, a son.
The owner of Tesla, SpaceX, and platform X (formerly Twitter) previously has two children with the singer, however, no confirmation about their third bundle of joy came until now.
This revelation has come out in the biography of Musk. During a book review in the American newspaper New York Times, it was revealed that Musk and Grimes have three children.
The child's name is Tau Techno Mechanicus while his nickname is Tau. Musk and Grimes previously had a son in May 2020, named X Æ A-12, also known as X. The two also named their daughter Exa Dark Sideræl while her nickname is Y.
Like the other two children, the name seems to be a combination of the interests of both the parents. Musk also presented the possible meaning behind the name of the new child. He wrote “Circumference/Diameter”. The general meaning of the word Tau is the ratio between the circumference and radius of a circle.
The meaning of the remaining two parts of the name hasn’t been revealed yet. But the word Tecno could be the popular music music genre and the word ‘Mechanicus’ could be derived from Musk’s fascination with mechanics.
The birth date of the child haven’t been revealed yet.
Musk and Grimes broke up a few months ago, but remain on civil terms and are co-parenting their children.
Musk and his ex-wife Justine Wilson had 6 children, one of whom died at the age of 10 weeks.
Apart from this, Musk was also in a relationship with Shivn Zelis, an executive at his company Neuralink, and the two had twins in November 2021.
It should be noted that Elon Musk considers the decrease in the birth rate in the world as the biggest threat to humanity.
In a post on platform X, Musk said that he is doing his best to overcome the 'crisis' of underpopulation in the world. He said 'Decreasing birth rate is the biggest threat facing humanity'.
Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022
A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.
With the inclusion of Tau, Musk has a total of 10 biological children.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 11, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|323.8
|327
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379.5
|383.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.5
|86.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.7
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|816.3
|824.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228.8
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.04
|44.44
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|995.05
|1004.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|180.54
|182.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.8
|346.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.63
|8.78
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Karachi
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Quetta
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Attock
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Multan
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
