Elon Musk confirms birth of third child with former partner Grimes

Web Desk 05:32 PM | 11 Sep, 2023
Elon Musk Grimes
Source: Instagram

American business magnate, Elon Musk, and his Canadian former partner, Grimes, have confirmed the birth of their third child, a son.

The owner of Tesla, SpaceX, and platform X (formerly Twitter) previously has two children with the singer, however, no confirmation about their third bundle of joy came until now.

This revelation has come out in the biography of Musk. During a book review in the American newspaper New York Times, it was revealed that Musk and Grimes have three children.

The child's name is Tau Techno Mechanicus while his nickname is Tau. Musk and Grimes previously had a son in May 2020, named X Æ A-12, also known as X. The two also named their daughter Exa Dark Sideræl while her nickname is Y.

Like the other two children, the name seems to be a combination of the interests of both the parents. Musk also presented the possible meaning behind the name of the new child. He wrote “Circumference/Diameter”. The general meaning of the word Tau is the ratio between the circumference and radius of a circle. 

The meaning of the remaining two parts of the name hasn’t been revealed yet. But the word Tecno could be the popular music music genre and the word ‘Mechanicus’ could be derived from Musk’s fascination with mechanics. 

The birth date of the child haven’t been revealed yet.

Musk and Grimes broke up a few months ago, but remain on civil terms and are co-parenting their children. 

Musk and his ex-wife Justine Wilson had 6 children, one of whom died at the age of 10 weeks.

Apart from this, Musk was also in a relationship with Shivn Zelis, an executive at his company Neuralink, and the two had twins in November 2021.

It should be noted that Elon Musk considers the decrease in the birth rate in the world as the biggest threat to humanity.

In a post on platform X, Musk said that he is doing his best to overcome the 'crisis' of underpopulation in the world. He said 'Decreasing birth rate is the biggest threat facing humanity'.

With the inclusion of Tau, Musk has a total of 10 biological children.

