Wahaj Ali pens adorable birthday wish for Yumna Zaidi

Pakistani heartthrob Wahaj Ali took to his Instagram Story to celebrate his Tere Bin co-star, Yumna Zaidi, on her birthday, joining the chorus of well-wishers.

Wahaj conveyed his heartfelt wishes to Yumna, adding a heart emoji and blessings for her special day.

Yumna graciously shared Wahaj's Story on her own, acknowledging the gesture.

As fans are well aware, the duo's on-screen chemistry in the globally successful drama, Tere Bin, won the hearts of audiences everywhere. The duo's intense portrayals of Murtasim and Meerab garnered immense admiration, sparking an internet frenzy with fan accounts, video edits, and artistic tributes to their stellar performances.

The excitement doesn't end there, as Abdullah Kadwani announced on Twitter that the widely acclaimed Pakistani drama series will be returning with an eagerly anticipated sequel. The first season's phenomenal success broke records and captivated audiences worldwide, and the announcement of Tere Bin Season 2 was met with enthusiastic responses from an incredible audience.

Kadwani expressed gratitude to the Almighty for making Tere Bin the biggest blockbuster in the history of Pakistani dramas. He thanked the audience for their love and support, recognizing the hard work and passion of the entire team behind the show. Asad Qureshi and he expressed their appreciation for the exceptional performances of Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, whose magical on-screen chemistry played a pivotal role in making Tere Bin a masterpiece that touched the hearts of billions of viewers worldwide. The success of the drama stands as a testament to the dedication of the entire team involved in its creation.

On the work front, Zaidi is now gearing up for Gentleman with Humayun Saeed.