Wahaj Ali pens adorable birthday wish for Yumna Zaidi

Pakistani heartthrob Wahaj Ali took to his Instagram Story to celebrate his Tere Bin co-star, Yumna Zaidi, on her birthday, joining the chorus of well-wishers.
Wahaj conveyed his heartfelt wishes to Yumna, adding a heart emoji and blessings for her special day.
Yumna graciously shared Wahaj's Story on her own, acknowledging the gesture.
As fans are well aware, the duo's on-screen chemistry in the globally successful drama, Tere Bin, won the hearts of audiences everywhere. The duo's intense portrayals of Murtasim and Meerab garnered immense admiration, sparking an internet frenzy with fan accounts, video edits, and artistic tributes to their stellar performances.
The excitement doesn't end there, as Abdullah Kadwani announced on Twitter that the widely acclaimed Pakistani drama series will be returning with an eagerly anticipated sequel. The first season's phenomenal success broke records and captivated audiences worldwide, and the announcement of Tere Bin Season 2 was met with enthusiastic responses from an incredible audience.
Kadwani expressed gratitude to the Almighty for making Tere Bin the biggest blockbuster in the history of Pakistani dramas. He thanked the audience for their love and support, recognizing the hard work and passion of the entire team behind the show. Asad Qureshi and he expressed their appreciation for the exceptional performances of Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, whose magical on-screen chemistry played a pivotal role in making Tere Bin a masterpiece that touched the hearts of billions of viewers worldwide. The success of the drama stands as a testament to the dedication of the entire team involved in its creation.
On the work front, Zaidi is now gearing up for Gentleman with Humayun Saeed.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.15 during the opening hours on the first working day of the week.
During intra-day banking, the local currency was traded at 286.60, with a marginal loss of Re0.15.
Last week, the embattled rupee bounced back after back-to-back losses as State Bank allowed Exchange Companies (ECs) to import greenback in cash against the value of their export consignments through reputed cargo or security companies.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Karachi
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Quetta
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Attock
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Multan
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
