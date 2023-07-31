Lollywood stars shower birthday wishes for Yumna Zaidi

KARACHI – Several Pakistani celebrities including Hira Mani, Sami Khan, and Wahaj Ali among others showered birthday wishes on Yumna Zaidi.

Yumna Zaidi, hailed as one of the top figures in the Pakistani drama industry, solidified her position among the finest actors and she continued her long journey in the industry.

The starlet first graced the small screen with her TV debut in Thakan. Since then, her unwavering dedication and stellar performances have propelled her career to new heights, captivating audiences in numerous dramas and films.

As she is raking in accolades after the blockbuster drama Tere Bin, the actor is touching new heights of fame. With 7.9 million followers on Instagram, the diva is also one of the most followed celebrities in Pakistan.

Yumna Zaidi on Sunday turned 34, and Lollwyood celebs took to their social media accounts and extended warm wishes to the Parizaad star.

She earlier avoided having any huge celebrations due to Ashura and posted a bunch of wholesome pictures; more like a photo dump.

Meanwhile, the starlet is now gearing up for Gentleman with Humayun Saeed.