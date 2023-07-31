Lollywood stars shower birthday wishes for Yumna Zaidi

KARACHI – Several Pakistani celebrities including Hira Mani, Sami Khan, and Wahaj Ali among others showered birthday wishes on Yumna Zaidi.
Yumna Zaidi, hailed as one of the top figures in the Pakistani drama industry, solidified her position among the finest actors and she continued her long journey in the industry.
The starlet first graced the small screen with her TV debut in Thakan. Since then, her unwavering dedication and stellar performances have propelled her career to new heights, captivating audiences in numerous dramas and films.
As she is raking in accolades after the blockbuster drama Tere Bin, the actor is touching new heights of fame. With 7.9 million followers on Instagram, the diva is also one of the most followed celebrities in Pakistan.
Yumna Zaidi on Sunday turned 34, and Lollwyood celebs took to their social media accounts and extended warm wishes to the Parizaad star.
She earlier avoided having any huge celebrations due to Ashura and posted a bunch of wholesome pictures; more like a photo dump.
Meanwhile, the starlet is now gearing up for Gentleman with Humayun Saeed.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.15 during the opening hours on the first working day of the week.
During intra-day banking, the local currency was traded at 286.60, with a marginal loss of Re0.15.
Last week, the embattled rupee bounced back after back-to-back losses as State Bank allowed Exchange Companies (ECs) to import greenback in cash against the value of their export consignments through reputed cargo or security companies.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Karachi
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Quetta
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Attock
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Multan
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
