Yumna Zaidi pens a heartfelt note for her parents on her birthday

Pakistan's sweetheart Yumna Zaidi is a stellar performer whose professional choices and spectacular performance has been loved by her massive fan following.

This time around, the Ishq e Laa actress shared a trove of beautiful family pictures on her social media handle to celebrate her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Yumna penned a heartwarming note as she credited her success to her parents and wanted to make them feel amazing on her birthday.

"On this birthday i want to write about my Ammi & Baba, i feel the person i am today is because i carry their candidly amazing blend of kindness, beauty, bravery, highly self satisfied and empathetic nature, the more time i have spent with them the more i have realized that how blessed i am to have their blood in me, truly proud daughter. My achievements in all capacities are just because of you two," captioned the Ishq Zehnaseeb actor.

On the work front, Yumna Zaidi has been praised for her performance in the latest television series Bakhtawar. Playing the unconventional female lead in a dual role, the actress has been showered with praises from fellow artists.