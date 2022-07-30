Yumna Zaidi pens a heartfelt note for her parents on her birthday
Share
Pakistan's sweetheart Yumna Zaidi is a stellar performer whose professional choices and spectacular performance has been loved by her massive fan following.
This time around, the Ishq e Laa actress shared a trove of beautiful family pictures on her social media handle to celebrate her birthday.
Taking to Instagram, Yumna penned a heartwarming note as she credited her success to her parents and wanted to make them feel amazing on her birthday.
"On this birthday i want to write about my Ammi & Baba, i feel the person i am today is because i carry their candidly amazing blend of kindness, beauty, bravery, highly self satisfied and empathetic nature, the more time i have spent with them the more i have realized that how blessed i am to have their blood in me, truly proud daughter. My achievements in all capacities are just because of you two," captioned the Ishq Zehnaseeb actor.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Yumna Zaidi has been praised for her performance in the latest television series Bakhtawar. Playing the unconventional female lead in a dual role, the actress has been showered with praises from fellow artists.
Watch – Yumna Zaidi is living a dream during ... 04:10 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
Lollywood diva Yumna Zaidi has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
-
- Punjab introduces new subject for matric, inter students06:46 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan issues demarche to India over deteriorating health condition ...06:15 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
-
- PM Shehbaz reaches flood-hit Balochistan to monitor rescue and relief ...05:38 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
-
- Mehwish Hayat sets the temperature soaring with latest clicks05:14 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
- Syeda Bushra believes Aamir Liaquat's widow Dania deserves to be ...04:53 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022