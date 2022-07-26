Watch – Yumna Zaidi is living a dream during her Bangkok trip
Web Desk
04:10 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
Watch – Yumna Zaidi is living a dream during her Bangkok trip
Source: Yumna Zaidi (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Yumna Zaidi has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.

Apart from her successful acting endeavours, the Sinf e Aahan star is fond of travelling and her enthralling feed is proof of her latest trip.

Documenting her latest trip to Bangkok, Zaidi gave a sneak peek of her adventurous trip that included glimpses of scrumptious food, fun sights, zipping around town on a bike and much more.

On the work front, Yumna Zaidi has been praised for her performance in the latest television series Bakhtawar. Playing the unconventional female lead in a dual role, the actress has been showered with praises from fellow artists. 

