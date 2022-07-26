Watch – Yumna Zaidi is living a dream during her Bangkok trip
Share
Lollywood diva Yumna Zaidi has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.
Apart from her successful acting endeavours, the Sinf e Aahan star is fond of travelling and her enthralling feed is proof of her latest trip.
Documenting her latest trip to Bangkok, Zaidi gave a sneak peek of her adventurous trip that included glimpses of scrumptious food, fun sights, zipping around town on a bike and much more.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Yumna Zaidi has been praised for her performance in the latest television series Bakhtawar. Playing the unconventional female lead in a dual role, the actress has been showered with praises from fellow artists.
'Bakhtawar' featuring Yumna Zaidi wins praise for ... 09:00 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
Pakistani television actor Yumna Zaidi is back on small screens with her new drama Bakhtawar in which she played an ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
-
- Supreme Court reserves verdict as arguments conclude in Punjab CM ...03:49 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
-
- Asif Zardari celebrates 67th birthday with grandson Mir Hakim in Dubai02:49 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
-
-
-
- Maya Ali celebrates early birthday in UK (See Photos)10:54 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022