Katrina Kaif hits 50 million followers mark on Instagram

Katrina Kaif is the latest Bollywood celebrity to join the 50 million followers club on Instagram. Always admired for her striking looks and perfect dance moves, the Bang Bang star is the leading actress of Indian cinema.

An avid social media user, the 37-year-old is one of the few stars who keep treating the fans with impressive avatars.

The Tiger Zinda Ha star always stands out amongst her peers and is an icon who enjoys an undeniable massive fan following.

The Dhoom 3 star reached the milestone on Saturday with over 870 posts and follows 455 people.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

Moreover, the diva also has Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in her kitty.