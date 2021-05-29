Katrina Kaif hits 50 million followers mark on Instagram
Web Desk
03:55 PM | 29 May, 2021
Katrina Kaif hits 50 million followers mark on Instagram
Share

Katrina Kaif is the latest Bollywood celebrity to join the 50 million followers club on Instagram. Always admired for her striking looks and perfect dance moves, the Bang Bang star is the leading actress of Indian cinema.

An avid social media user, the 37-year-old is one of the few stars who keep treating the fans with impressive avatars.

The Tiger Zinda Ha star always stands out amongst her peers and is an icon who enjoys an undeniable massive fan following.

The Dhoom 3 star reached the milestone on Saturday with over 870 posts and follows 455 people.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Moreover, the diva also has Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in her kitty. 

Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to rumoured ... 04:14 PM | 17 May, 2021

Despite the fact that Bollywood A-listers Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal keep their private life under rugs, their ...

More From This Category
TikTokers Dr Madiha Khan and MJ Ahsan tie the knot
02:01 PM | 29 May, 2021
Maya Ali hospitalised as her health deteriorates
02:29 PM | 29 May, 2021
Jannat Mirza faces police complaint over ...
11:23 AM | 29 May, 2021
Pakistan’s most successful Test Captain ...
07:40 PM | 28 May, 2021
Malala donates $150,000 to help families in Gaza
06:40 PM | 28 May, 2021
When Shah Rukh Khan 'broke teeth of ...
04:20 PM | 28 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Katrina Kaif hits 50 million followers mark on Instagram
03:55 PM | 29 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr