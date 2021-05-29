Katrina Kaif hits 50 million followers mark on Instagram
Share
Katrina Kaif is the latest Bollywood celebrity to join the 50 million followers club on Instagram. Always admired for her striking looks and perfect dance moves, the Bang Bang star is the leading actress of Indian cinema.
An avid social media user, the 37-year-old is one of the few stars who keep treating the fans with impressive avatars.
The Tiger Zinda Ha star always stands out amongst her peers and is an icon who enjoys an undeniable massive fan following.
The Dhoom 3 star reached the milestone on Saturday with over 870 posts and follows 455 people.
On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.
View this post on Instagram
Moreover, the diva also has Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in her kitty.
Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to rumoured ... 04:14 PM | 17 May, 2021
Despite the fact that Bollywood A-listers Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal keep their private life under rugs, their ...
- Pakistan, Iraq pledge to enhance cooperation in diverse fields04:56 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Erdogan inaugurates Taksim Mosque in heart of Istanbul04:27 PM | 29 May, 2021
-
- Here are the realme 8 Pro Photography Xperts03:36 PM | 29 May, 2021
- TTP mastermind Mufti Khalid killed in Afghanistan: reports03:13 PM | 29 May, 2021
-
-
- Jannat Mirza faces police complaint over ‘blasphemy against ...11:23 AM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021