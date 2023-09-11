Search

Ushna Shah wishes “Godfather” Anurag Kashyap on 51st birthday

Noor Fatima 03:46 PM | 11 Sep, 2023
Ushna Shah Anurag Kashyap
Source: Ushna Shah (Instagram)

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah left a sweet birthday message for Indian filmmaker, Anurag Kashyap, on his 51st birthday.

The Habs diva is known for being a ride-or-die friend and is often seen expressing gratitude for her near and dear ones — among whom the Bombay Talkies director is included as he is “the reason” Shah “met” her darling husband, Hamza Amin.

To extend her warmest congratulations on Kashyap's birthday, the Bashar Momin diva took to Instagram to share a story with her 2.7 millions followers, and penned a sweet note for the director.

Sharing a picture of the duo hugging, Shah wrote, “Someday I'm going to direct something, blatantly stealing ideas from the genius that this man is, like so many people do.”

Calling him “Godfather,” Shah added, “Happy B-Day to AK.”

The Alif Allah Aur Insaan star had previously lauded Kashyap and sang praises for him stating that the Gangs of Wasseypur director is “A perpendicular genius; maestro of his craft.” Shah also revealed that Kashyap is an “institution” from which she “learnt so much.”

Stirring curiosity, the actress added, ”Also the reason I met my husband.”

Kashyap is one of the most celebrated directors in Bollywood with many critically and commercially successful films under his bank including Shahid, The Lunchbox, Lootera, Hasee Toh Phasee, Queen, Happy New Year, Kennedy, and Haddi.

What role does Anurag Kashyap have in Ushna Shah's first meeting with husband?

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

