Zahir Shah resigns as NAB deputy chairman: reports

ISLAMABAD – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Chairman Zahir Shah has resigned from the post, it emerged on Monday.

Shah is yet to officially confirm the development. Reports said the deputy chairman earlier in the day called on the NAB chief and later went back.

The reports about his resignation come after NAB Prosecutor General Justice (r) Syed Asghar Haider stepped down. Haider sent his resignation to anti-corruption watchdog chairman stating that he was unable to continue due to personal reasons.

Prosecutor General Syed Asghar Haider’s tenure was scheduled to end in February 2024.