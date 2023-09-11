Haris Rauf ruled out of Asia Cup 2023 contest 

COLOMBO – Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been ruled out for the the Super 4 fixture against India in the Asia Cup 2023 being played at Colombo.

“He felt a little discomfort in his right flank during the match yesterday and was subsequently taken for a precautionary MRI, which revealed no tear,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in statement.

“He remains under the observation of the team’s medical panel,” it added.

The development comes before the resumption of crucial game against India in Colombo. The match between the arch-rival resumed on reserve day with more than one-hour delay.

As of 32 overs, India stand at 193-2.