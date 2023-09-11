Haris Rauf ruled out of Asia Cup 2023 contest 

COLOMBO – Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been ruled out for the the Super 4 fixture against India in the Asia Cup 2023 being played at Colombo.
“He felt a little discomfort in his right flank during the match yesterday and was subsequently taken for a precautionary MRI, which revealed no tear,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in statement.
“He remains under the observation of the team’s medical panel,” it added.
The development comes before the resumption of crucial game against India in Colombo. The match between the arch-rival resumed on reserve day with more than one-hour delay.
As of 32 overs, India stand at 193-2.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 11, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|323.8
|327
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379.5
|383.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.5
|86.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.7
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|816.3
|824.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228.8
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.04
|44.44
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|995.05
|1004.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|180.54
|182.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.8
|346.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.63
|8.78
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Karachi
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Quetta
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Attock
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Multan
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
