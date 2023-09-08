Asia Cup 2023: Reserve day added for Pakistan vs India Super 4 contest

COLOMBO – The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has decided to incorporate a reserve day only for a Super Four stage match of ongoing Asia Cup 2023 between Pakistan and India, which is scheduled for September 10 in Colombo, it emerged on Friday.
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have also qualified for the Super 4 stage but the reserve day facility will not be available to them in case the match is washed out by rain, a decision that has raised eyebrows.
Reports said the ACC has communicated the India and Pakistan about the reserve day. Both teams will be able to continue their match on Monday if it is disrupted by rain on Sunday.
Ever since last weekend’s group stage match between arch-rivals was called off due to rain, there were discussions between Pakistan and ACC to change the venue.
But, ACC Chairman Jay Shah did not pay attention to the concerns and announced that there will be no chance in original schedule amid heavy rain forecast.
“A reserve day has been incorporated for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4’s match between India and Pakistan scheduled to take place on 10th September at Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. If adverse weather suspends play during the Pakistan vs India game, the match will continue on 11th September from the point it was suspended,” India Today quoted the ACC as having said.
The Colombo leg of Super 4 stage is all set to begin on Saturday with Sri Lanka taking on Bangladesh. If their game is washed out, both sides will share the points.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 8, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|304
|307
|Euro
|EUR
|328.7
|332
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|383.15
|387
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|86.5
|87
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|81.2
|82
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|816.84
|824.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|229
|231
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.76
|44.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.1
|39.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.28
|2.36
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|985.65
|994.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|180.42
|182.42
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|228
|230
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|344.14
|346.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.63
|8.78
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,640.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,835 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 189,932.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 8 September 2023
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,250
|PKR 2,648
|Karachi
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,648
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,300
|PKR 2,648
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,350
|PKR 2,648
|Quetta
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Attock
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Multan
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
