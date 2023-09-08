Search

Asia Cup 2023: Reserve day added for Pakistan vs India Super 4 contest

05:25 PM | 8 Sep, 2023
Asia Cup 2023: Reserve day added for Pakistan vs India Super 4 contest
COLOMBO – The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has decided to incorporate a reserve day only for a Super Four stage match of ongoing Asia Cup 2023 between Pakistan and India, which is scheduled for September 10 in Colombo, it emerged on Friday. 

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have also qualified for the Super 4 stage but the reserve day facility will not be available to them in case the match is washed out by rain, a decision that has raised eyebrows. 

Reports said the ACC has communicated the India and Pakistan about the reserve day. Both teams will be able to continue their match on Monday if it is disrupted by rain on Sunday. 

Ever since last weekend’s group stage match between arch-rivals was called off due to rain, there were discussions between Pakistan and ACC to change the venue. 

But, ACC Chairman Jay Shah did not pay attention to the concerns and announced that there will be no chance in original schedule amid heavy rain forecast. 

 “A reserve day has been incorporated for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4’s match between India and Pakistan scheduled to take place on 10th September at Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. If adverse weather suspends play during the Pakistan vs India game, the match will continue on 11th September from the point it was suspended,” India Today quoted the ACC as having said. 

The Colombo leg of Super 4 stage is all set to begin on Saturday with Sri Lanka taking on Bangladesh. If their game is washed out, both sides will share the points. 

