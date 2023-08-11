PCB reveals the date for sale of Asia Cup 2023 tickets

LAHORE – The tickets for the Pakistan leg of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023 will go on sale from Saturday, the country's cricket board shared today.

The tickets will be available at pcb.bookme.pk.

PCB said the ticket prices have been set at "affordable rates keeping in view the return of the Asia Cup in Pakistan after 15 years so the fans can watch the Pakistan and Asian cricket stars in action up close."

In the first phase, the prices for the VIP and Premium enclosures at the Multan Cricket Stadium and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will be unveiled. On the 76th Independence Day, the prices for the First Class and General enclosures will be announced through PCB’s official social media channels.

The details of the Sri Lanka leg tickets will be announced in due course.

🗓️ Mark your calendars! Tickets sale for #AsiaCup2023 will go live from Saturday 🚨



More details ➡️ https://t.co/3fX4ARYiVM pic.twitter.com/n1sZE2SoDe — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 11, 2023

Asia Cup 2023

This year's ACC Men's Asia Cup will be hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The tournament's first match on August 30 in Multan, pits the hosts against Nepal, who will be competing in their first Asia Cup this year.

ODI World Cup 2023 – Tickets

The International Cricket Council has revealed dates for the ticket sales for various matches after the release of the updated Men's ODI World Cup 2023 schedule.

The ICC announced on Twitter that fans will be able to register their interest before tickets went on sale starting on August 15.

You'll be able to get ticket updates first thanks to this, and it will also help you get a position at the Cricket World Cup. Tickets will go on sale in phases on the following days in order to control the anticipated demand for them and to provide as many fans as possible the best opportunity to witness the top players in the world: