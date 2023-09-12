Search

Asia Cup 2023Sports

Asia Cup 2023: India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs in Super Four match

Web Desk 10:28 PM | 12 Sep, 2023
Asia Cup 2023
Source: social media

COLOMBO – Spinners Dinuth wellalage and Charith Asalanka showed magic with the ball as Sri Lanka restricted India to 213 from 49.1 overs in Super Four match of ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at Colombo on Tuesday.

But it was not enough for the defending champions who faltered against Indian bowlers. And, India won the match by 41 runs.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma took a strong start as he made 53 off 48. However, the visitors suffered early losses after Shubman Gill (19) and Virat Kohil (3) were dismissed by Wellalage. 

Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul and Axar Patel made 33, 39 and 26, respectively. However no other player could cross the 10 runs mark. 
Sri Lanka's young sensation wellalage finished with a maiden five-for while Asalanka took four wickets. Maheesh Theekshana took one wicket. 

Earlier, India won the toss and decided to bat first.

Rohit Sharma XI displayed their A-game on Monday, cruising to a record 228-run win over Pakistan in high octane game in the Asia Cup, which was marred by showers.

Reclaiming the dominance in today’s game, India stand with 2 points and an impressive net run rate of +4.560. Sri Lanka will try their best to thwart any mishap.

Indian openers including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, and Kuldeep Yadav fired a salvo with their bat, eyeing to secure a spot in the Asia Cup final.

Colombo Weather Today: The MET department is predicting at least 60 percent chance of rain at the R. Premadasa ahead of toss in the India vs Sri Lanka match on Tuesday.

Rain threat looms

Sri Lankan Met Office predicted 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon when the India vs Sri Lanka match gets underway.

Downpour will reportedly come down to around 40 percent by evening while there is no provision for a Reserve Day for this Super 4, unlike Pakistan-India's game.

If we look back, the Lankan Lion are on a 13-match winning streak in a one-day format, the second-best in history.

Asia Cup 2023: India beat Pakistan by 228 runs in Super Four match

India vs Sri Lanka Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

06:45 PM | 12 Sep, 2023

Pakistan lose their chances to play Asia Cup finals but here’s how ...

11:21 AM | 12 Sep, 2023

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live Streaming details here

06:58 PM | 11 Sep, 2023

Virat Kohli becomes fastest batsman to complete 13,000 ODI runs 

07:39 PM | 11 Sep, 2023

Meet Jay Shah — “ The sole reason” behind delayed Asia Cup ...

04:49 PM | 11 Sep, 2023

Haris Rauf ruled out of Asia Cup 2023 contest 

02:11 PM | 11 Sep, 2023

PCB officials get show-cause notice for visiting Colombo casino ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:28 PM | 12 Sep, 2023

Asia Cup 2023: India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs in Super Four match

Horoscope

08:02 AM | 12 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 12 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 12, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 297.8 300.65
Euro EUR 321 324
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 82.2 83
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.7 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 810.81 818.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224.2
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 43.74 44.14
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.15 39.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.67 66.32
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 66.32
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 988.37 66.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 341.44 343.94
Thai Bhat THB 8.55 8.7

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 12 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 209,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,527.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 12 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Karachi PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Islamabad PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Peshawar PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Quetta PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Sialkot PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Attock PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Gujranwala PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Jehlum PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Multan PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Bahawalpur PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Gujrat PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Nawabshah PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Chakwal PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Hyderabad PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Nowshehra PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Sargodha PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Faisalabad PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Mirpur PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: