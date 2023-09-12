Mahira Khan celebrates "big five" years of Mashion, excites fans with exclusive content

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is celebrating "big five" years of her social platform, Mashion.

A website offering itself as "the go-to destination for the new age Pakistani woman to get her daily dose on anything and everything she cares about," Mashion vows to "inspire, entertain, and empower" its audience through "optimistic and diverse storytelling."

With its founding in 2018, the platform is celebrating 5 years of success, "empowerment, inspiration and connection." Its founder, Mahira, took to Instagram to commemorate these exceptional years of success and shared a birthday issue of the virtual magazine.

Speaking to her "dearest mashion family," the Bin Roye star detailed how this "space" came into being from a "small dream" and is inching towards an "unapologetically bold and beautiful" future.

“5 years ago.. this space was born from a small dream to empower and inspire Pakistani women,” Khan wrote to her Mashion family.

“I had no idea then, that this dream of ours would grow the way it has,” she stated, adding that the platform is “more yours than it is mine.”

Sharing her gratitude, the Raees star wrote, “You all have given it the wings to fly and flourish. As we step into our fifth year, I am filled with hope and excitement for all that lies ahead. This will continue to be your platform for empowerment, inspiration and connection.”

”Together, we will write new stories, break more barriers and create a future that is unapologetically bold and beautiful.”

“As we reflect on this milestone, I want to take a moment to thank each and every one of you for being a part of our community. Here's to five remarkable years and to countless more to come! Ameen,” Khan added.

The actress concluded the wholesome message with "love and immense gratitude."

“It’s our BIG FIVE Keep watching this space for an entire week of celebrations, giveaways and exclusive content!” Khan excitedly shared in an Instagram post.