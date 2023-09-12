Search

Lifestyle

Farhan Saeed, Humaima Malick join forces for upcoming single — Kadi Kadi

Noor Fatima 11:21 PM | 12 Sep, 2023
Farhan Saeed Humaima Malick
Source: Farhan Saeed (Instagram)

Pakistani music sensation, Farhan Saeed, is all set to dominate the screens, this time with actress Humaima Malick.

The 38-year-old music maestro famed for his cult classic Sajni is excited for his fans to groove to his latest offering, a single titled Kadi Kadi featuring Malick in the music video.

The Suno Chanda actor also shared the poster of the song which looks no less than a spectacular still of the music video set to millions upon its release.

Directed by Adnan Qazi, Kadi Kadi is set to release tomorrow across all streaming platforms, while the teaser for the song is already out of YouTube.

On the music front, Saeed's discography recently saw the addition of many chartbusters including Koi Rokay Na Mujhe, Rab Rakha, Dekh Tera Kya/Latthay Di Chaadar, Thodi Der, Dil Hua Panchi, Musafir, Haari Haari, Suno Chanda, Baliyay, Pyaar Sufiyana, and Na Cher Malangaan Nu.

Malick, on the other front, has been basking in the unprecendeted success of Bilal Lashari's The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed hosts intimate dinner, serenading friends with music

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

05:12 PM | 12 Sep, 2023

Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa reunite for upcoming ...

07:39 PM | 9 Sep, 2023

Will change our film's schedule for Mahira Khan's marriage: Humayun ...

07:28 PM | 8 Sep, 2023

Humaima Malick draws flak for her bold outfit

08:36 PM | 4 Sep, 2023

Ushna Shah shares insights about upcoming project "Gher"

06:51 PM | 4 Sep, 2023

Srha Asghar all praise for Feroze Khan's appearance in upcoming drama ...

10:45 PM | 30 Aug, 2023

When will Aamir Khan release his upcoming films?

Advertisement

Latest

12:02 AM | 13 Sep, 2023

PIA is now canceling local flights as financial crisis worsens

Horoscope

08:02 AM | 12 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 12 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 12, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 297.8 300.65
Euro EUR 321 324
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 82.2 83
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.7 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 810.81 818.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224.2
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 43.74 44.14
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.15 39.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.67 66.32
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 66.32
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 988.37 66.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 341.44 343.94
Thai Bhat THB 8.55 8.7

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 12 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 209,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,527.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 12 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Karachi PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Islamabad PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Peshawar PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Quetta PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Sialkot PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Attock PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Gujranwala PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Jehlum PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Multan PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Bahawalpur PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Gujrat PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Nawabshah PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Chakwal PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Hyderabad PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Nowshehra PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Sargodha PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Faisalabad PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Mirpur PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: