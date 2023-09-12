Farhan Saeed, Humaima Malick join forces for upcoming single — Kadi Kadi

Pakistani music sensation, Farhan Saeed, is all set to dominate the screens, this time with actress Humaima Malick.

The 38-year-old music maestro famed for his cult classic Sajni is excited for his fans to groove to his latest offering, a single titled Kadi Kadi featuring Malick in the music video.

The Suno Chanda actor also shared the poster of the song which looks no less than a spectacular still of the music video set to millions upon its release.

Directed by Adnan Qazi, Kadi Kadi is set to release tomorrow across all streaming platforms, while the teaser for the song is already out of YouTube.

On the music front, Saeed's discography recently saw the addition of many chartbusters including Koi Rokay Na Mujhe, Rab Rakha, Dekh Tera Kya/Latthay Di Chaadar, Thodi Der, Dil Hua Panchi, Musafir, Haari Haari, Suno Chanda, Baliyay, Pyaar Sufiyana, and Na Cher Malangaan Nu.

Malick, on the other front, has been basking in the unprecendeted success of Bilal Lashari's The Legend of Maula Jatt.