Latest video shows Saba Qamar is a fitness freak

One of Pakistan's most sought-after actresses whose illustrious career and versatility speak volumes has shown that she is definitely an ideal person to follow.

From her acting prowess to fitness goals, the Fraud actress has set the bar higher in every aspect of life. Despite her exhaustive schedule, the Cheekh diva is quite active on social media platforms and often shares glimpses from her personal and professional life.

Most recently, the Kaisay Tum Se Kahoon actress shared a video of herself post workout and chilling in atheleisure outfit.

http://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-04-16/1681661399-6374.mp4

On the work front, Qamar will next be seen in Mandi, Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, Serial Killer, and Gunnah.