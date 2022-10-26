Feroze Khan refutes assault allegations by ex-wife Aliza Sultan

Following the ongoing scandal in Lollywood involving actor Feroze Khan and his ex-wife Aliza Sultan tangled in domestic violence allegations, Khan found himself in hot waters and is denying any accusations of physical abuse levelled by Aliza.

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 actor took to Instagram to clarify his stance, assuring that the case would be handled legally.

Aliza Sultan recently accused Khan of subjecting her to domestic violence throughout their marriage. After the images went viral, Khan faced backlash from netizens and his industry peers demanding a ban on the actor until the issue was resolved. With no choice left, the Gul e Rana actor responded with a lengthy note.

Khan wrote, “I, Feroze Khan vehemently deny any and all baseless, malicious and untruthful allegations which have been levelled against me and are circulating on the social media rumour mill. These allegations have no basis in truth or reality. I intend to institute legal proceedings against the perpetrators of these actions and have instructed my legal team accordingly. I would categorically like to state that I have always followed the law in its true letter and spirit and have never knowingly hurt another human being. I strongly believe in all human rights of every human inhabiting planet earth. FK”

The Khaani star's response couldn't satisfy netizens and critics who firmly believe that the evidence brought forward by Sultan is factual and that Khan has been deceitful, manipulative, and physically violent throughout their marriage.

For those unversed, the rumour of Aliza and Khan's separation had been making rounds on the internet after which the ex-couple confirmed. Meanwhile, Aliza holds the custody of their children while the Romeo Weds Heer actor is allowed to visit his kids by court.