ICC T20I rankings: Rizwan retains top slot, Babar drops to fourth spot

DUBAI – Pakistan veteran Mohammad Rizwan has retained his top spot on the batter list as the International Cricket Council (ICC) issued latest T2oI rankings on Wednesday.

But, there is a new challenger to the title as New Zealand opener Devon Conway jumped three places to second after he smashed unbeaten 92 against Australia at the T20 World Cup.

Conway flayed the Australian attack to all parts of the SCG during his 58-ball innings as he and Finn Allen (42 off 16) combined to put the reigning T20 World Cup champions to the sword in the first match of the Super 12s on Saturday.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has dropped one place to fourth as his rating points decreased to 799 due to unimpressive performance in the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, India batter Virat Kohli has emerged has the biggest gainer following his an unbeaten 82 against Pakistan on Sunday when he helped his side to bag final-ball victory over the Team Green in Melbourne. He has returned to the top 10 batsmen of T20I as he secured the ninth spot.