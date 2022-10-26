ICC T20I rankings: Rizwan retains top slot, Babar drops to fourth spot

06:51 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
ICC T20I rankings: Rizwan retains top slot, Babar drops to fourth spot
Source: Twitter
Share

DUBAI – Pakistan veteran Mohammad Rizwan has retained his top spot on the batter list as the International Cricket Council (ICC) issued latest T2oI rankings on Wednesday.

But, there is a new challenger to the title as New Zealand opener Devon Conway jumped three places to second after he smashed unbeaten 92 against Australia at the T20 World Cup.

Conway flayed the Australian attack to all parts of the SCG during his 58-ball innings as he and Finn Allen (42 off 16) combined to put the reigning T20 World Cup champions to the sword in the first match of the Super 12s on Saturday.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has dropped one place to fourth as his rating points decreased to 799 due to unimpressive performance in the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, India batter Virat Kohli has emerged has the biggest gainer following his an unbeaten 82 against Pakistan on Sunday when he helped his side to bag final-ball victory over the Team Green in Melbourne. He has returned to the top 10 batsmen of T20I as he secured the ninth spot. 

ICC T20I rankings: Rizwan retains top batting ... 05:45 PM | 28 Sep, 2022

DUBAI – Pakistani batter Mohammad Rizwan has retained his top spot in the batting charts while pacer Haris Rauf ...

More From This Category
IREvENG: Ireland pull off shock win over England ...
12:05 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Mohammad Hafeez slams Babar Azam over flawed ...
11:23 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
Umar Akmal hospitalised as his health deteriorates
01:05 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
Anushka Sharma pens touching note for Virat Kohli ...
08:44 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
T20 World Cup: Umpire's no-ball decision in last ...
07:57 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
PAKvIND – ‘Chacha’ Iftikhar Ahmed wins ...
06:34 PM | 23 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Feroze Khan refutes assault allegations by ex-wife Aliza Sultan
06:06 PM | 26 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr