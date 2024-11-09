Pakistani boxer Shoaib Khan Zehri claims victory in international boxing fight

Pakistani boxer Shoaib Khan Zehri has achieved a remarkable victory, winning the international boxing title in an intense match held in Muscat. Facing off against a formidable Afghan opponent, Zehri’s skill and resilience led him to claim the prestigious title, adding a new milestone to his career and earning pride for Pakistan in the boxing arena.

This triumph, however, is just the beginning of Zehri’s journey. The talented boxer is now set to face an Indian rival in a highly anticipated bout scheduled for December. This upcoming fight has already sparked excitement among fans, as Zehri prepares to conclude the year with another challenging international match.

Pakistani sports enthusiasts are celebrating Zehri’s latest achievement, and his success highlights Pakistan’s growing presence in the world of boxing.