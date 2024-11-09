CM Gandapur heads to Swabi for PTI’s power show rally

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to hold a major power show in Swabi today, with extensive preparations now complete. Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has departed for the rally venue, where he and other senior party leaders are expected to address a large gathering.

PTI workers have prepared the venue at the Swabi Motorway Interchange, setting up chairs and lighting for the event. The rally is expected to serve as a platform for PTI leaders, including Chief Minister Gandapur, Barrister Gohar, Asad Qaiser, and Omar Ayub, to outline the party’s future plans.

In a bid to gather a significant crowd, each Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, and Peshawar has been tasked with bringing 1,000 supporters, while MPAs from other districts have been asked to bring 500 supporters each.

Though there are reports that PTI supporters might stage a sit-in at the Swabi venue, party officials clarified that no march towards Islamabad is planned today. Instead, any such demonstration will be scheduled for a future date, which will be announced at the rally.

Chief Minister Gandapur has commenced his journey to Swabi via the motorway from Peshawar, signaling the start of PTI’s much-anticipated power show in the region.