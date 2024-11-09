Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s first public appearance with daughter goes viral

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone recently made her first public appearance with husband Ranveer Singh and their newborn daughter, Dua, captivating fans across social media. Following the birth of their daughter in September, this outing marked the couple’s debut as a family in the public eye, sparking an outpour of love from fans.

In videos circulating online, Deepika is seen carrying baby Dua close to her chest in a baby carrier as the couple navigates their way through Mumbai Airport. Dressed in a comfortable outfit with her hair down and a natural, makeup-free look, Deepika radiated warmth and calm. In contrast, Ranveer maintained his signature bold style, sporting a vibrant pink hoodie with statement sunglasses, embodying his iconic fashion sense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Fans couldn’t hold back their admiration, with many commenting on Deepika’s nurturing demeanor. One comment that gained traction read, “Seeing Deepika fulfill her ‘mommy duties’ as she cradles Dua is simply heartwarming.”

The couple had shared Dua’s first glimpse in a joint Instagram post during Diwali, revealing both her name and its significance. In the post, they expressed that Dua, meaning “a prayer or wish,” symbolizes the answer to their prayers, filling their hearts with love and gratitude.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed Dua Padukone Singh into the world on September 8, 2024, and since then, fans had eagerly awaited the first sight of their little one.