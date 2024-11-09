Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistani tennis duo wins ITF junior event in Saudi Arabia

A Pakistani pair, Ahmad Nael Qureshi and Bilal Asim, has clinched victory at the ITF Junior J60 tournament held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In an exciting final, the duo triumphed over a team consisting of players from Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia.

Nael and Bilal defeated Isa Ali and Jacob Kiliang Shen in straight sets, with a score of 5-7, 5-7. Their exceptional performance at the prestigious event has earned them accolades and recognition in the world of junior tennis.

The win marks a significant achievement for Pakistan in the realm of international tennis, showcasing the growing talent in the country’s youth sports sector. The event, which took place in Riyadh, witnessed intense competition, but the Pakistani pair emerged as the champions, highlighting their skill and teamwork on the court.

