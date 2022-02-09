GB Scouts clinches gold medal in National Ski Championship
11:36 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
GB Scouts clinches gold medal in National Ski Championship
Gilgit Baltistan Scouts has clinched the gold medal in Slalom category of National Ski Championship.

According to spokesperson for Pakistan Air Force, Zahid Abbas of Gilgit Baltistan Scouts won the gold medal in Slalom category on the first day of Championship at PAF Ski Resort, Naltar.

Silver medal was awarded to Mir Nawaz of Gilgit Baltistan Scouts and bronze medal was won by Abdul Jan belonging to Pak Army.

A number of teams including PAF, Pak Army, GB Scouts, Gilgit Baltistan Winter Sports Association, Chitral, KPK, Punjab, Islamabad, Higher Education Commission, Hindukush Snow Sports Club and Civil Aviation Authority participated with vigour and full spirit in the National Ski Championship.

