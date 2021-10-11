National T20 Cup, Central Punjab defeat Balochistan by three wickets
Share
LAHORE -- Central Punjab beat Balochistan by three wickets in the 28th match of the National T20 Cup that was played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.
Earlier, Balochistan set a 162-run target for Central Punjab, which the latter achieved in 18.1 overs.
Bowler Sameen Gul from Central Punjab was given Player of the Match award as he got 3 wickets and conceded just 20 runs in four overs.
Sameen Gul reflects on his player of the match performance!— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 10, 2021
Scorecard: https://t.co/Bw6Gh4O2nk#BALvCP | #KhelTouHoRahaHai | #NationalT20Cup pic.twitter.com/Akr9iRlTTS
Earlier, Central Punjab won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Bowled him! 💥— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 10, 2021
Sameen Gul claims his first wicket as Abdul Bangalzai departs, the early strike for Home City Central Punjab!#BALvCP Live: https://t.co/5pfK286g69 #NationalT20Cup | #KhelTouHoRahaHai pic.twitter.com/uuAoB21Z7y
The match began at 7:30 PM (Pakistan Standard Time).
- National T20 Cup, Central Punjab defeat Balochistan by three wickets12:45 AM | 11 Oct, 2021
- Saad Ahsan Immigration Law Firm opens office in Islamabad, Dominican ...12:26 AM | 11 Oct, 2021
- Pictures of Chinese troops giving Indian military personnel ...12:15 AM | 11 Oct, 2021
- Here's how much the T20 World Cup winner will take home10:02 PM | 10 Oct, 2021
- Sadia Khan narrates her cutest fan moment with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan08:15 PM | 10 Oct, 2021
- LSA21: Mahira Khan grooves to Moray Saiyyan, video breaks the internet02:18 PM | 10 Oct, 2021
- Bollywood's 'evergreen' diva Rekha turns 6701:47 PM | 10 Oct, 2021
- Bollywood producer raided in Mumbai over drugs-on-cruise case12:13 PM | 10 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021