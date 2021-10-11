National T20 Cup, Central Punjab defeat Balochistan by three wickets

LAHORE -- Central Punjab beat Balochistan by three wickets in the 28th match of the National T20 Cup that was played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Earlier, Balochistan set a 162-run target for Central Punjab, which the latter achieved in 18.1 overs.

Bowler Sameen Gul from Central Punjab was given Player of the Match award as he got 3 wickets and conceded just 20 runs in four overs.

Earlier, Central Punjab won the toss and chose to bowl first.

The match began at 7:30 PM (Pakistan Standard Time).