Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 October 2021
Web Desk
08:43 AM | 11 Oct, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 112,200 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 96,200 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 88,185 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 102,860.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 112,200 PKR 1,447
Karachi PKR 112,200 PKR 1,447
Islamabad PKR 112,200 PKR 1,447
Peshawar PKR 112,200 PKR 1,447
Quetta PKR 112,200 PKR 1,447
Sialkot PKR 112,200 PKR 1,447
Attock PKR 112,200 PKR 1,447
Gujranwala PKR 112,200 PKR 1,447
Jehlum PKR 112,200 PKR 1,447
Multan PKR 112,200 PKR 1,447
Bahawalpur PKR 112,200 PKR 1,447
Gujrat PKR 112,200 PKR 1,447
Nawabshah PKR 112,200 PKR 1,447
Chakwal PKR 112,200 PKR 1,447
Hyderabad PKR 112,200 PKR 1,447
Nowshehra PKR 112,200 PKR 1,447
Sargodha PKR 112,200 PKR 1,447
Faisalabad PKR 112,200 PKR 1,447
Mirpur PKR 112,200 PKR 1,447

