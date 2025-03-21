Hasan Nawaz smashes record-breaking T20I hundred for Pakistan

Pakistan’s 22-year-old opener Hasan Nawaz etched his name in history by scoring the fastest T20I century by a Pakistani batter, surpassing the record previously held by Babar Azam. His breathtaking knock led Pakistan to a dominant nine-wicket victory in the third T20I at Eden Park on Friday.

Hasan Nawaz reached his hundred in just 44 balls, breaking Babar Azam’s record of a 49-ball century, which he had set against South Africa in Centurion in 2021.

Prior to Babar’s feat, former opener Ahmed Shehzad had held the record, having scored a century off 58 balls against Bangladesh in Dhaka in 2014. Babar later equaled that milestone in 2023 with a 58-ball century against New Zealand in Lahore.

The young right-hander, who had a forgettable start to his international career with back-to-back ducks in the first two games, redeemed himself in spectacular fashion. Chasing a daunting 205-run target, Nawaz unleashed a brutal assault on the Kiwi bowling attack, turning the chase into a mere formality.

Reflecting on his remarkable turnaround, Hasan Nawaz credited his teammates for their unwavering support. “The way I got out in the first two matches was disheartening, but the captain and Shadab backed me and told me I was a match-winner. That encouragement helped me stay confident. I just wanted to get off the mark today, and once I did, the pressure lifted.”