Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan join Harvard Business School

LAHORE: Pakistan’s cricket captain, Babar Azam, and wicketkeeper-batter, Mohammad Rizwan, have made history by enrolling in the prestigious Harvard Business School’s executive education program on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS). They are the first cricketers to join this renowned institution.
From May 31 to June 3, the star duo will actively participate in the program held on the Harvard campus in Boston, Massachusetts. Following the program, both cricketers will engage with various communities in the United States until June 13, broadening their exposure.
Notably, other distinguished athletes such as footballers Kaka, Edwin van der Sar, Gerard Pique, Oliver Kahn, NFL player Brandon Marshall, NBA players Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade, and Major League Baseball’s Alex Rodriguez have also taken this course in the past.
Expressing his excitement, Rizwan said, “Representing Pakistan on such a prestigious global platform is a tremendous honor. By attending the BEMS program at Harvard, we aim to learn from the very best faculty and program fellows worldwide, while sharing our journey and insights with others. I am confident that this will be an exhilarating experience, and I eagerly anticipate sharing our learnings and experiences with the future cricket superstars.”
Babar echoed Rizwan’s sentiments, stating, “As a lifelong learner, I have extensively discussed this program with Professor Elberse and [Talha] Rehmani. My decision to join this world-class program at Harvard stems from my desire to connect, explore, listen, learn, grow, and give back to communities globally. I am certain that there is much to learn from exceptional athletes and top business executives in the entertainment, media, and sports industries, who hail from different corners of the world.”
Talha Rehmani, the founder and CEO of sports talent management company Saya Corporation, will also participate in the program, further enriching the experience.
The program will be chaired by Professor Anita Elberse, one of the youngest women ever to achieve tenure at the Harvard Business School. Elberse expressed her delight at welcoming Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, believing that the other participants will greatly benefit from the experiences of these world-class athletes with a strong interest in the business world.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 28, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|330
|333
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|381
|384.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.6
|85.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|82.6
|83.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.21
|770.20
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225.5
|227.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.6
|41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.39
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.6
|36.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.2
|941.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.42
|63.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.98
|178.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.58
|752.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.73
|79.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.73
|27.03
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.34
|318.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,800 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs202,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Karachi
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Quetta
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Attock
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Multan
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
