Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan join Harvard Business School

LAHORE: Pakistan’s cricket captain, Babar Azam, and wicketkeeper-batter, Mohammad Rizwan, have made history by enrolling in the prestigious Harvard Business School’s executive education program on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS). They are the first cricketers to join this renowned institution.

From May 31 to June 3, the star duo will actively participate in the program held on the Harvard campus in Boston, Massachusetts. Following the program, both cricketers will engage with various communities in the United States until June 13, broadening their exposure.

Notably, other distinguished athletes such as footballers Kaka, Edwin van der Sar, Gerard Pique, Oliver Kahn, NFL player Brandon Marshall, NBA players Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade, and Major League Baseball’s Alex Rodriguez have also taken this course in the past.

Expressing his excitement, Rizwan said, “Representing Pakistan on such a prestigious global platform is a tremendous honor. By attending the BEMS program at Harvard, we aim to learn from the very best faculty and program fellows worldwide, while sharing our journey and insights with others. I am confident that this will be an exhilarating experience, and I eagerly anticipate sharing our learnings and experiences with the future cricket superstars.”

Babar echoed Rizwan’s sentiments, stating, “As a lifelong learner, I have extensively discussed this program with Professor Elberse and [Talha] Rehmani. My decision to join this world-class program at Harvard stems from my desire to connect, explore, listen, learn, grow, and give back to communities globally. I am certain that there is much to learn from exceptional athletes and top business executives in the entertainment, media, and sports industries, who hail from different corners of the world.”

Talha Rehmani, the founder and CEO of sports talent management company Saya Corporation, will also participate in the program, further enriching the experience.

The program will be chaired by Professor Anita Elberse, one of the youngest women ever to achieve tenure at the Harvard Business School. Elberse expressed her delight at welcoming Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, believing that the other participants will greatly benefit from the experiences of these world-class athletes with a strong interest in the business world.