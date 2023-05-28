Iqra Aziz unveils her upcoming project 'Allahyar and 100 Flowers of God'

Iqra Aziz, the renowned actress of Lollywood, has captured the hearts of millions with her exceptional performances in a series of blockbuster drama serials.

Her onscreen transformations and unparalleled acting skills have earned her widespread acclaim, making her a household name in the entertainment industry. Now, she is all set to embark on a new journey as she delves into the realm of voice acting, further showcasing her versatility and talent.

The announcement came through Iqra Aziz's Instagram account, where she shared her excitement about her first-ever voice-acting project.

The post featured a captivating caption that read, "FINALLY THE WAIT IS OVER!!!! My 1st ever voice acting project???? 3rd World Studios presents the official trailer of the 3D animated feature film 'Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God.' Releasing this Eid ul Azha in 3D across cinemas in Pakistan." This revelation has undoubtedly sparked anticipation among her fans and the industry alike.

The upcoming project, "Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God," is a 3D animated feature film that promises to be a visual treat for the audience. The trailer released by 3rd World Studios, the production company behind the film, offers a glimpse into the enchanting world of the movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN???????? (@iiqraaziz)

The highly anticipated sequel, "Allahyar and 100 Flowers of God," is set to hit theatres on June 2 this year. This release not only brings excitement but also holds the distinction of being Pakistan's first-ever stereoscopic 3D film.

The recently unveiled teaser for this action-packed thriller has raised expectations to new heights, promising an animation epic like never before seen. The clip opens with robot police ascending the hills, presumably in pursuit of Allahyar, his friend Hero, the chakor and a mysterious third ally. What unfolds is a battle between the trio of heroes and a troop of robot-uniformed officers in a futuristic, mechanized city adorned with domes and skyscrapers.

"Allahyar and 100 Flowers of God" boasts a star-studded cast lending their voices to the characters. The ensemble includes esteemed names such as Humayun Saeed, Ali Zafar, Iqra Aziz, Meera, Bushra Ansari, Nadia Jamil, Anum Zaidi, Azlan Uzair and Azfar Jafri. The film's soundtracks have been composed by the talented Ali Zafar, Ali Noor, Sanam Marvi, Bushra and Grehen, the Band, ensuring a captivating auditory experience for the audience.

On the work front, Iqra is known for her leading role in several television serials including Socha Na Tha, Deewana, Kisay Chahoon, and many more.